Ghanaian actresses Jackie Appiah and Nikki Samonas looked elegant in stylish outfits at the opening of Salma Mumin's new showroom

Salma Mumin, the chief executive of Lure By Salma, wore a long-sleeve purple dress and a classy hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on the viral celebrity videos that are trending on Instagram

A plethora of famous Ghanaian celebrities gathered at East Legon on Saturday, December 14, 2024, to support award-winning actress Salma Mumin at the launch of her new showroom.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah was seen arriving at the venue in her plush car while rocking a white long-sleeve top and form-fitting pants.

Ghanaian musician Becca rocks a skintight dress to Salma Mumin's shop opening. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

The style influencer Jackie Appiah wore an expensive, lengthy, lustrous hairstyle and mild makeup to the star-studded event.

Veteran actress Kalsoume Sinare wore a simple white dress and stylish green embroidery that matched her turban.

As she arrived at the shop opening, she accessorised her look with an emerald green jewellery set.

Becca models in a stylish lace dress

Ghanaian musician Rebecca Acheampong popularly called Becca looked daring in a multicoloured lace dress and side-parted blond hairstyle.

S3fa looks elegant in a long-sleeve dress

Ghanaian musician S3fa dressed down decently in a long-sleeve dress that hid her famous curves.

The Echoke hitmaker looked fabulous in blond hairstyle and heavy makeup that blended with her skin tone.

Nikki Samonas rocks a stylish collared dress

Ghanaian actress and model Nikki Samonas looked angelic in a simple maxi dress styled with a designer bag.

Some social media users have commented on the trending videos of Jackie Appiah, Becca and other female celebrities on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

holy_dove_aestheticians stated:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️."

sheil_aaa2 stated:

"My first time seeing Jackie driving."

melboat8 stated:

"Omg ! We have girls😍😍😍😍".

ghana2342023 stated:

"Beautiful people ❤️."

diana_london_closet stated:

"Wow 🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️."

prettiprincy stated:

"Jackie's bag is often open."

giftyarabaaggrey stated:

"Aware pa❤️❤️."

moda_st.patrick stated:

"I love Becca🔥🔥."

asarelorreta599 stated:

"Naturally endowed😘😘♥️♥️♥️."

awuraabenaadepa3 stated:

"Na Becca ode toffee anaaa. She’s looking good but always rushing."

sikirariket stated:

"Another day, another store opening."

Efia Odo looks classy in white outfits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo who stole the spotlight at the launch of Salma Mumin's new showroom.

The talented musician wore a two-piece outfit and beautiful African braids hairstyle to complete her look.

Some social media users have commented on Efia Odo's breathtaking outfit to the star-studded event.

