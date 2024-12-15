Rebecca Akufo-Addo Chills At A Wedding After NPP's Defeat, Dances To Tshwala Bam In Video
- A video of the outgoing First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, having fun at a wedding has surfaced on social media
- In the viral video, Mrs Akufo-Addo was seen dancing happily at the wedding shortly after the NPP lost the 2024 elections
- Netizens who saw the video were impressed and praised the First Lady's dance moves in the comment section of the post
First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo was spotted in a video enjoying herself at a wedding shortly after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) suffered a significant defeat in the recent elections.
The video, which has quickly gone viral, shows her dancing energetically to the popular song "Tshwala Bam," much to the delight of attendees and social media viewers alike.
Bawumia loses the 2024 elections
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's defeat in the just-ended December 7, 2024, presidential polls has been a major topic of discussion nationwide.
Despite vigorous campaigning, Dr Bawumia lost the bid to his contender, John Dramani Mahama. The NPP's defeat has left many party supporters and stalwarts heartbroken.
However, the First Lady's lively presence at the wedding has provided a different narrative. She looked happy, even after the NPP lost.
Watch the video below:
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh