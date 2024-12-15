A video of the outgoing First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, having fun at a wedding has surfaced on social media

In the viral video, Mrs Akufo-Addo was seen dancing happily at the wedding shortly after the NPP lost the 2024 elections

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and praised the First Lady's dance moves in the comment section of the post

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo was spotted in a video enjoying herself at a wedding shortly after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) suffered a significant defeat in the recent elections.

The video, which has quickly gone viral, shows her dancing energetically to the popular song "Tshwala Bam," much to the delight of attendees and social media viewers alike.

Bawumia loses the 2024 elections

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's defeat in the just-ended December 7, 2024, presidential polls has been a major topic of discussion nationwide.

Despite vigorous campaigning, Dr Bawumia lost the bid to his contender, John Dramani Mahama. The NPP's defeat has left many party supporters and stalwarts heartbroken.

However, the First Lady's lively presence at the wedding has provided a different narrative. She looked happy, even after the NPP lost.

