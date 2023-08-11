Kwartemaa from Bono Region won the admiration of many Ghanaians with her outstanding at Ghana's Most Beautiful week one eviction show

The intelligent lady who has command of her local dialect and English received positive reviews after her performance

Some social media have blasted the organisers after Kwartemaa didn't win the Star Performer award

The Bono Regional Representative for the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant Kwartemaa won over the judges, studio audience and social media users with her excellent presentation.

The melanin beauty gave an in-depth education on the origin of the Adinkra symbol and the king who created them.

Bono Region's Kwartemaa looks elegant in a kente outfit. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

After her presentation, Ghana's Most Beautiful judges applauded the young, intelligent woman for her insight and storytelling skills.

Regardless of all the accolades, some social media users were surprised that Kwartemaa wasn't awarded the Star Performer after Judge Janet commented she does a standing ovation and veteran actor Fred Amugi added her performance dumbfounded him.

Some social media users have commented on Kwatermaa's performance

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Abenadecharming. dove stated:

This. Lady deserved a star performer last week. This is not fair oooo

_jhustynah_ stated:

‘Beyond the moon is where u deserve to be’❤️says Judge Fred. Kwartemaa4GMB23 ❤️

kwabena_aseda_armstrong stated

God bless you, Queen

acheaw__kumi stated:

Make us proud this Sunday, queen

Nanaabaakosua stated:

Powerful Kwartemaa is extremely good

ajpearls_millinery stated

I can always bet on your performance without a second thought. #Kwartemaa is too good.

yaaasantewaaod stated

As for acting and telling stories, count Kwartema first ..Incredible performance

Aliceboateng98 stated

You do all, babes ... Kwartemaa for the crown

Glamaybeauty stated

Best performance so far.

nana_abena_spendyluv stated

KWARTEMAA 4 star performer tonight

nana_ayisher28 stated

She wowed us tonight❤️

acheaw__kumi stated

I'm calling on y'all to keep voting for @kwartemaa_gmb23. It doesn't matter the region you come from, see how talented she is, and I know she is going to make us all proud❤️❤️

Watch the video below;

Kwartemaa wins Best Costume award

Kwartemaa not only put up a fantastic show but also dressed elegantly in a colourful kente ensemble and native sandals, earning her the Best Costume award.

Source: YEN.com.gh