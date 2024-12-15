The latest chapter in Ghana’s most storied football rivalry delivered drama and a defining moment that will be etched into the memories of fans

A late strike by Albert Amoah, albeit from a rare mistake from Hearts of Oak, handed Asante Kotoko a narrow win over their rivals

The narrow win lifts the Porcupine Warriors above the Phobians in the Ghana Premier League standings

Asante Kotoko extended their impressive run against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak with a dramatic late win in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, December 15.

The Porcupine Warriors claimed their fourth consecutive win over the Phobians courtesy of a stoppage-time goal from red-hot forward Albert Amoah.

A defensive error between Benjamin Asare and Kelvin Osei Assibey proved costly as Hearts of Oak lost to Asante Kotoko. Photo by @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

Amoah's late goal pips Hearts

In a tightly contested encounter, Kotoko's resilience and pressing game proved decisive, while Hearts will lament missed opportunities and a costly defensive lapse.

The clash, billed as Ghana’s El Clasico, appeared destined for a stalemate until Amoah capitalised on a defensive mix-up to secure all three points for the Reds, per 3news.

Kotoko dominated large portions of the first half, creating gilt-edged chances that should have put them ahead.

Amoah and Baba Yahaya found themselves with clear opportunities but failed to convert.

Their inability to finish chances left the game evenly poised, giving Hearts hope of salvaging something from the contest.

Despite their dominance in possession and territorial advantage, Kotoko lacked the clinical edge in the final third, a recurring theme in their recent outings.

On the other hand, Hearts defended resolutely and sought to exploit spaces on the counter but struggled to carve out clear-cut chances of their own.

Hearts’ defensive misstep proves costly

Hearts appeared to have weathered the storm as the game neared its conclusion.

However, a moment of hesitation between goalkeeper Benjamin Asare and defender Kelvin Osei Assibey undid their hard work.

Ghanafa.org reports that a poorly timed miscommunication allowed Amoah to pounce on a loose ball and slot home in the game's dying moments, sending the Kotoko faithful into raptures.

Expert analysis on Hearts blunder

Kumasi-based sports journalist Fitman Jaara, who works with Focus FM and the Daily Guide Network, shared his thoughts on the thrilling showdown.

"It was highly unfortunate that the blunder came from one of Hearts' best players on the field today," Jaara told YEN.com.gh in his post-match analysis.

"I believe that could have been avoided had it not been for miscommunication between the defender and the goalkeeper and, to a greater extent, the losing side's loss of concentration."

