Nana Konadu, the Bono Region representative, delivered a standout performance during Week 10's One Africa Night at Ghana's Most Beautiful 2026

Her presentation on Côte d'Ivoire covered the country's history, culture, cuisine, cocoa industry, football and the popular Coupé-Décalé music movement

The performance earned Konadu the Star Performer of the Week award as she continued to build momentum in the GMB 2026 competition

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Nana Konadu, the Bono Region representative at Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) 2026, turned heads during Week 10's One Africa Night with a richly layered presentation on Côte d'Ivoire that earned her the Star Performer of the Week award.

Nana Konadu wins GMB 2026 as her cultural presentation that made the Bono representative stand out emerges. Image credit: TV3 GMB 2026

Source: Facebook

The One Africa Night segment challenged contestants to step beyond Ghana's borders, presenting the history, traditions, cuisine, tourism and cultural identities of other African countries.

Nana Konadu took on Côte d'Ivoire, weaving together the country's past and present in a performance that distinguished itself from the rest.

The story of Queen Abla Pokou

One of the notable elements of Konadu’s presentation was the story of Queen Abla Pokou, a historical figure associated with the founding of the Baoulé people in Côte d’Ivoire.

According to the traditional account, Pokou led her people away from the Ashanti Kingdom in search of safety and a new home.

During their journey, they encountered the Comoé River, which stood in their way.

The story recounts how she sacrificed her only son to the river in exchange for passage for her people.

After crossing safely, she is said to have cried, “Ba ouli,” meaning “the child is dead,” a phrase traditionally associated with the name Baoulé.

The story remains an important part of the cultural history associated with the Baoulé people.

Akan connections between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire

Konadu also highlighted the cultural links between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, particularly their shared Akan heritage.

The connection is reflected in language, customs and traditional practices among Akan communities on both sides of the border.

By drawing attention to these similarities, her presentation demonstrated how neighbouring African countries share historical and cultural ties despite having separate national identities.

Côte d’Ivoire’s cocoa industry, food and tourism.

Another aspect of her presentation focused on the country's cocoa industry, which plays a major role in its economy.

She also explored Ivorian cuisine and tourism, introducing viewers to elements of the country's identity beyond its agricultural exports.

Football and Coupé-Décalé

Konadu further highlighted Côte d’Ivoire’s football identity and Coupé-Décalé, a popular music and dance movement that emerged in the Ivorian diaspora and became influential across Africa.

Her presentation earned her the Star Performer of the Week award, adding to her achievements before she was crowned Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2026 winner.

The YouTube video of Nana Konadu presenting on the cultural journey of Côte d’Ivoire is below.

What determines who wins the GMB crown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on how TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2026 voting system combines public votes with judges’ scores to determine the winner.

Nana Konadu won the crown after standing out in several challenges, but viewers’ votes accounted for only 40% of contestants’ total scores, while the judges’ scores accounted for 60%.

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Source: YEN.com.gh