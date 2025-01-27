Ghana's Most Beautiful judge Madame Linda Ampah is the founder and chief executive officer of KAD manufacturing company

Madame Linda Ampah is also the owner of a famous fashion house that sells ready-to-wear uniforms and outfits

Some social media users have commented on media personality Afia Pokuaa's video about Madame Linda Ampah's company

Ghanaian businesswoman and one of Ghana's Most Beautiful longest serving judge Linda Ampah is an industrious woman who is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

Madame Linda Ampah is loved by many fans of Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants and fans as a strict yet loving judge who wants beauty queens to bring out the best in them.

As the chief executive officer of a KAD garment manufacturing company established over a decade ago, Madame Linda Ampah understand the power of employing more women to empower them.

Linda Ampah rocks a stylish African print dress as she talks about KAD manufacturing company.

Source: Instagram

Madame Linda Ampah knew she wanted to work in the clothing industry, much like her mother. In pursuit of that goal, Linda made the audacious decision to go to the United States and Thailand to get more knowledge about the apparel industry before deciding to launch her own company and provide employment for Ghanaians.

Check out the photos below:

Linda Ampah employs over 400 workers

She has employed over 400 people and 90% of them are women working at her factory now, creating hundreds of clothes. Madame Linda Ampah has seen personally the positive knock-on effects that investing in women can have.

KAD manufacturing has a sister company, Cadling Fashions, a well-known fashion house in Ghana, incorporated since 1996 which manufactures ladies, men’s and children’s wear.

Watch the video below:

2024 GMB ladies visit KAD manufacturing company

2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants visited KAD manufacturing company to learn about fashion, style, design, embroidery and many more.

The talented contestant looked thrilled and informed as they went to various departments to learn about the activities and processes of manufacturing customised merchandise for a brand.

Watch the video below:

Team KAD celebrate Linda Ampah's birthday

Chief executive officer of KAD manufacturing and Cadling Fashion Madame Linda Yaa Ampah looked gorgeous in short sleeved striped outfit for her birthday photoshoot.

Check out the photo below:

Linda Ampah message on International Women's day

Ghana's Most Beautiful judge Madame Linda Ampah encouraged the youth on International Women's day to think outside the box and choose which ever career they want to purse.

Watch the video below:

