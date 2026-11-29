New Zealand announced stricter age requirements for partner visa applicants, with the changes taking effect in September 2026

Both the applicant and their supporting partner must meet the minimum age threshold at the time of submission

Nine visa categories fall under the new rules, with certain applicant groups remaining exempt from the changes

New Zealand has tightened its immigration requirements for foreigners applying through a partner, introducing a minimum age rule and new standards for relationship evidence across nine visa categories, effective September 25, 2026.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) confirmed that both the visa applicant and their sponsoring partner must be at least 18 years old at the time an application is lodged.

Beyond the age threshold, authorities will only accept relationship evidence that dates from when both individuals had already turned 18, disqualifying any documentation from periods when either partner was still a minor.

New Zealand changes visa rules for foreign partners, affecting nine categories. Photo by Fiona Goodall.

Source: Getty Images

Nine visa categories under the new rules

The policy change covers the following categories:

The Culturally Arranged Marriage Visitor Visa; Partner of a New Zealander Resident Visa Partner of a New Zealander Visitor Visa Partner of a New Zealander Work Visa Partner of a Worker Visitor Visa Partner of a Worker Work Visa Partner of a Student Visitor Visa Partner of a Student Work Visa Partner of an NZ Scholarship Student Work Visa.

The changes carry particular implications for couples who began cohabiting before either person reached adulthood.

For residence-based applications, couples must show a minimum of 12 months of living together, but that period can only begin once both partners are 18.

In practice, this means most applicants will need to be at least 19 before they can satisfy the cohabitation requirement for residency.

Temporary partnership visas carry no equivalent 12-month cohabitation rule, though applicants must still produce enough evidence to demonstrate that the relationship is genuine and stable.

Who is exempt from the changes?

The updated rules do not apply to partners included in skilled, business, international, humanitarian, or other non-partnership-based family residence applications. General visitor visa applications are also unaffected.

INZ further clarified that residence applications submitted before September 25, 2026, as well as visas that have already been granted, will not be subject to the new requirements.

The policy reinforces New Zealand's commitment to verifying the authenticity of relationships before extending immigration benefits linked to them.

New Zealand tightens residency rules

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Immigration New Zealand had introduced new residency rules preventing parents from qualifying if their dependent children do not have lawful immigration status in the country.

The policy, which took effect on November 12, 2026, also affects other applicants linked to such cases.

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Source: YEN.com.gh