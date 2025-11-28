Miss Malaika 2020 second runner-up Franklina Shalom made a gorgeous bride on November 27, 2025

The beauty queen wore a classy Kente gown, which made her glow at her star-studded traditional wedding

Some social media users have commented on Miss Malaika 2020 second runner-up Franklina Shalom's wedding photos and videos

2020 Miss Malaika second runner-up, Franklina O. M. Shalom, has turned heads with her stunning look at her traditional wedding.

The beauty queen wore a stylish kente gown, which has become the talk of the town.

Miss Malaika queen weds in classy kente gown

Ghanaian model Franklina Shalom has taken over the internet with her custom-made kente gown for her traditional wedding.

Miss Malaika 2020 second runner-up Franklina flaunted her melanin-rich skin in an off-the-shoulder, glittering Kente gown with unique details.

Ghanaian fashion designer Saadia Sanusi met expectations with this beautiful creation, adding ruffle designs to the back of the gown.

This refined addition has made Franklina's kente gown stand out among other influencers who married in 2025.

For her bridal glam, she opted for flawless makeup to match her skin tone and styled her hair in a sleek ponytail as she posed for the cameras.

The Instagram videos from Miss Malaika 2020 second runner-up Franklina Shalom's traditional wedding are below:

Miss Malaika queen slays for her pre-wedding photoshoot

University of Ghana graduate Franklina Shalom made bold fashion statements for her pre-wedding photoshoot.

The Miss Malaika queen was spotted in various elegant long ruched dresses that exuded class without revealing too much skin.

She wore flawless makeup and kept her jewellery minimal to draw more attention to the dresses.

The handsome groom looked dapper in expensive designer outfits, completing his look with a brown leather watch.

The Instagram photos of Miss Malaika 2020 second runner-up Franklina Shalom's pre-wedding shoot are below:

Ghanaians comment on Franklina Shalom wedding photos

Some social media users have commented on Miss Malaika 2020 second runner-up Franklina Shalom's pre-wedding and traditional wedding photos on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

franklinashalom stated:

"Wooow wooow ! Thank you Lord Jesus! I love these shots!."

Akosua prempeh commented:

"The most beautiful bride 😍😍😍."

_cerwahprempeh reacted:

"This is very beautiful. God is good. ❤️❤️."

charleneadoo stated:

"Congratulations my people! Love you! ❤️❤️❤️ God bless your union abundantly! 🙏🏾."

hagyams reacted to the bride's look:

"Wow …soo beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

chukwuthepainter congratulated the bride:

"Ouuuuuuu!!!! 😍❤️ Congratulations Lina 🎊🎈🍾."

_ckforshort_ stated:

"This is screaming Royalty 😍🔥."

amoasi_official reacted to the bride's look:

"You are very gorgeous."

miss_akua.esq congratulated the young couple:

"Look at this beauty 😍arrgh! So marvelous. Congratulations again to my girl @franklinashalom . God bless this union ❤️."

The Instagram video of Miss Malaika 2020 second runner-up Franklina Shalom's traditional wedding look is below:

