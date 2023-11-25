Beautiful people graced Miss Malaika's 2023 red carpet at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC)

The prestigious event, which came off on Friday/Saturday, November 24/25, saw the guests arrive in lovely ensembles for the occasion

YEN.com.gh has spotted pictures showcasing moments event attendees participated in the red carpet show

The 2023 Miss Malaika beauty pageant kicked off with attendees rocking stunning costumes on the red carpet at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Guests arrived in breathtaking ensembles for the red carpet-show. Beautiful people graced the platform in eye-catching colours, style, and class.

A look at red carpet moments at Miss Malaika 2023. Photo credit: missmalaikagh.

The grand finale of the beauty pageant took place on Friday/Saturday, November 24/25, with the people coming out to participate in the event.

YEN.com.gh reported that Lady Nana Yaa Nyarko, a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) graduate, won this year's crown. The 22-year-old beat contest from nine other finalists to win the beauty contest.

See some of the red carpet moments below:

More photos below:

