YEN.com.gh announced winners for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards on , November 25, 2025

Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Nana Ama McBrown, and Vivian Jill Lawrence are some of the big names who won in the 15 categories

Below is the full list of winners, which also includes some new names like Melvin Dain and Ama Yeboah

The 2025 edition of the prestigious YEN Entertainment Awards (YEAs) has wrapped up, with fans deciding who deserved the top honours.

The awards ceremony, designed to celebrate exceptional achievements in Ghana's entertainment industry, attracted some of the industry's most prominent figures who received recognition for their work.

This 2025 edition,, the fourth since the awards' inception, was expanded from the previous 12 categories to 15, giving fans the opportunity to vote for their preferred actors, musicians, media personalities, and other entertainment personalities who made notable contributions to their fields during the period under review.

At the close of voting on Friday November 21, 2025, famous personalities like Nana Ama McBrown, Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, and Vivian Jill Lawrence, were among the winners.

Below is the full list of winners (Winners are in bold):

Male Artiste of the Year

Black Sherif Medikal King Paluta Shatta Wale Stonebwoy

Female Artiste of the Year

Amaarae Gyakie Moliy Piesie Esther Wendy Shay

Actor of the Year (English)

Anthony Woode Adjetey Anang Aaron Adatsi Jeffrey Nortey Melvin Dain

Actress of the Year (English)

Naa Ashorkor Doku-Mensah Selassie Ibrahim Gloria Sarfo Beverly Afaglo Roselyn Ngissah

Actor of the Year (Kumawood)

Ras Nene Lil Win Kyekyeku Kwaku Manu Opoku Bilson

Actress of the Year (Kumawood)

Vivian Jill Lawrence Emelia Brobbey Tracey Boakye Awurama Benedicta Gafah

Most Stylish Male Celeb

KMJ Osebo The Zaraman Quecy Official Stonebwoy Wesley Kesse

Most Stylish Female Celeb

Nana Akua Addo Nana Ama McBrown Piesie Esther Fella Makafui Serwaa Amihere

Social Media Star (TikTok)

Ama Yeboah Chef Abbys Julia Amoateng Presidoo Quecy Official

Social Media Star (YouTube)

Code Micky Gossip 24 (Clement Asamoah) Headless YouTuber Konnected Minds Wode Maya

Social Media Star (Diaspora)

NDA Obaa C Ohemaa Connie OK Elvis

Comedian Of The Year

Ama Pokuaa and Asor Yaa Ama Yeboah Asafo Powers Ben South Comeddybwoy (Baby Jet)

Dancer Of the Year

Champion Rollie Demzy Baye Lisa Quama Dancegod Lloyd Official Starter

Sports Personality of the Year

Abdul Rasheed Saminu Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah Jordan Ayew Mohammed Kudus Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah

Changemaker Of The Year

Buz Stop Boys Horic Autos Ibrahim Mahama Nana Tea Wendy Boatemaa Ofori

