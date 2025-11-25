2025 YEN Entertainment Awards: Stonebwoy McBrown, Blacko, Vivian Jill, Kudu, Lisa Quama, Others Win
- YEN.com.gh announced winners for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards on , November 25, 2025
- Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Nana Ama McBrown, and Vivian Jill Lawrence are some of the big names who won in the 15 categories
- Below is the full list of winners, which also includes some new names like Melvin Dain and Ama Yeboah
The 2025 edition of the prestigious YEN Entertainment Awards (YEAs) has wrapped up, with fans deciding who deserved the top honours.
The awards ceremony, designed to celebrate exceptional achievements in Ghana's entertainment industry, attracted some of the industry's most prominent figures who received recognition for their work.
This 2025 edition,, the fourth since the awards' inception, was expanded from the previous 12 categories to 15, giving fans the opportunity to vote for their preferred actors, musicians, media personalities, and other entertainment personalities who made notable contributions to their fields during the period under review.
At the close of voting on Friday November 21, 2025, famous personalities like Nana Ama McBrown, Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, and Vivian Jill Lawrence, were among the winners.
Below is the full list of winners (Winners are in bold):
Male Artiste of the Year
- Black Sherif
- Medikal
- King Paluta
- Shatta Wale
- Stonebwoy
Female Artiste of the Year
- Amaarae
- Gyakie
- Moliy
- Piesie Esther
- Wendy Shay
Actor of the Year (English)
- Anthony Woode
- Adjetey Anang
- Aaron Adatsi
- Jeffrey Nortey
- Melvin Dain
Actress of the Year (English)
- Naa Ashorkor Doku-Mensah
- Selassie Ibrahim
- Gloria Sarfo
- Beverly Afaglo
- Roselyn Ngissah
Actor of the Year (Kumawood)
- Ras Nene
- Lil Win
- Kyekyeku
- Kwaku Manu
- Opoku Bilson
Actress of the Year (Kumawood)
- Vivian Jill Lawrence
- Emelia Brobbey
- Tracey Boakye
- Awurama
- Benedicta Gafah
Most Stylish Male Celeb
- KMJ
- Osebo The Zaraman
- Quecy Official
- Stonebwoy
- Wesley Kesse
Most Stylish Female Celeb
- Nana Akua Addo
- Nana Ama McBrown
- Piesie Esther
- Fella Makafui
- Serwaa Amihere
Social Media Star (TikTok)
- Ama Yeboah
- Chef Abbys
- Julia Amoateng
- Presidoo
- Quecy Official
Social Media Star (YouTube)
- Code Micky
- Gossip 24 (Clement Asamoah)
- Headless YouTuber
- Konnected Minds
- Wode Maya
Social Media Star (Diaspora)
- NDA
- Obaa C
- Ohemaa Connie
- OK Elvis
Comedian Of The Year
- Ama Pokuaa and Asor Yaa
- Ama Yeboah
- Asafo Powers
- Ben South
- Comeddybwoy (Baby Jet)
Dancer Of the Year
- Champion Rollie
- Demzy Baye
- Lisa Quama
- Dancegod Lloyd
- Official Starter
Sports Personality of the Year
- Abdul Rasheed Saminu
- Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah
- Jordan Ayew
- Mohammed Kudus
- Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah
Changemaker Of The Year
- Buz Stop Boys
- Horic Autos
- Ibrahim Mahama
- Nana Tea
- Wendy Boatemaa Ofori
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh