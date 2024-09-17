YEN.com.gh announced winners for its 3rd YEN Entertainment Awards on Monday, September 16, 2024

Entertainment stalwarts like Nana Ama McBrown, Ras Nene (Dr Likee), Vivian Jill Lawrence, and Black Sherif were among the winners

Below is the full list of winners, which also includes some new names like TikToker Emma Ifeanyi

The 3rd YEN Entertainment Awards (YEAs 3rd edition) has concluded successfully. Fans across the country voted for their favourite celebrities in various categories.

The prestigious awards, which recognise outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry, saw some of the biggest names in Ghanaian showbiz walking away with accolades.

Featuring 12 diverse categories, the scheme allowed enthusiastic supporters to vote for beloved actors, musicians, media personalities, and other entertainers who have significantly impacted their respective fields in the year under review.

Nana Ama McBrown, King Paluta, and Vivian Jill are among the winners at the 3rd YEN Entertainment Awards. Photo source: @iamamamcbrown, @kingpalutamusic, @vivian_jill_lawrence

1. Actor Of The Year – Ras Nene (Dr Likee)

Ras Nene, a.k.a. Dr Likee, made many moves during the year, and fans recognised his efforts, winning the award for the second time in a row.

He came ahead of Eddie Watson, Kyekyeku, and Lil Win to win the Best Actor Of The Year.

2. Actress Of The Year - Vivian Jill Lawrence (Abrewa Mafia)

Vivian Jill Lawrence was chosen as the favourite female thespian of the year under review, taking over from Nadia Buari.

She topped Joselyn Dumas, Naa Ashorkor Doku-Mensah, and Tracey Boakye.

3. Male Artiste Of The Year - King Paluta

It's King Paluta season. The rapper-singer broke Black Sherif's dominance in this category. Blacko had won in the first two editions.

Paluta came ahead of Black Sherif, King Promise, and reigning TGMA AOTY Stonebwoy.

4. Female Artiste Of The Year - Gyakie

Gyakie emerged as the Female Artiste Of The Year for the second time, winning the accolade ahead of Diana Hamilton, Piesie Esther, and Sista Afia.

5. Most Stylish Male Celeb - Black Sherif

Black Sherif made waves with his fashion sense within the year. For this, fans voted him as the most stylish celeb.

He beat Harold Amenyah, James Gardiner, and Stonebwoy to the award.

6. Most Stylish Female Celeb - Nana Ama McBrown

For the third year running, actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has been voted the most stylish female celebrity.

Joselyn Dumas, Nana Akua Addo, and Serwaa Amihere were her contenders.

7. Social Media Star (YouTube) - Kwadwo Sheldon

Kwadwo Sheldon has dominated the Social Media Star (YouTube) category since the inception of the YEN Entertainment Awards.

He tightened his grip in this edition, winning ahead of Father Ankrah, Wode Maya, and Zionfelix.

8. Social Media Star (X/Twitter) - Kalyjay

Kalyjay edged past Kenneth Awotwe Darko, Olele Salvador, and Sneaker Nyame to win the Social Media Star (X/Twitter) award.

9. Social Media Star (TikTok) - Emma Ifeanyi

Despite stiff competition from Asantewaa, Erkuah Official, and Kofi Gabs, TikToker Emma Ifeanyi won the Social Media Star (TikTok) award.

10. Comedian Of The Year - Abrewa Mafia (Vivian Jill Lawrence)

For her role as Abrewa Mafia, Vivian Jill Lawrence was voted the Comedian Of The Year ahead of Ben South, Lekzy DeComic, and OB Amponsah.

11. Dancer Of the Year - Endurance Grand

Endurance Grand received the most votes in the Dancer Of The Year category, topping Abigail Dromo, Afronita, and Dancegod Lloyd

12. Changemaker Of The Year - Official Starter

For his work with Makola Market women in his Happy Town Project, Official Start won the Changemaker Of The Year award

Buzstop Boyz, Nana Tea, and Wendy Boatemaa Ofori were his contenders.

