Nana Ama McBrown, Black Sherif, Jackie Appiah, Stonebwoy, Erkuah Official, and five others emerged as the winners at YEN Entertainment Awards 2023

YEN.com.gh, organisers of the awards, recently met with the respective winners to present them with their awards

Many of the winners were grateful to YEN.com.gh for the awards, while also praising their fans for the support

YEN.com.gh's YEN Entertainment Awards came to a close on December 23, 2022 with the announcement of winners of the various categories.

Following the announcement, winners including Nana Ama McBrown, Black Sherif, Jackie Appiah, Stonebwoy, and Lil Win have received their plaques.

See below for the full list of winners at YEN Entertainment Awards 2023:

Female Artiste Of The Year - Diana Hamilton

Male Artiste Of The Year - Black Sherif

Most Stylish Female Celeb - Nana Ama McBrown

Most Stylish Male Celeb - James Gardiner

Actress Of The Year - Jackie Appiah

Actor Of The Year - Lil Win

Celebrity Changemaker - Stonebwoy

Comedian Of The Year - Ras Nene (Dr Likee)

Social Media Star (Twitter) - Kwadwo Sheldon

Social Media Star Social Media Star (TikTok) - Erkuah Official

All the winners have received their plaques with the the exception of Comedian Of The Year Ras Nene (Dr Likee).

In chats with YEN.com.gh, the winners shared their excitement about their triumphs and praised the organisers and their fans.

Jackie Appiah - Actress Of The Year

Jackie Appiah got the Actress Of The Year award ahead of Lydia Forson, Yvonne Nelson, Naa Ashorkor, and Adoma.

Jackie received her plaque in January with full excitement.

In a quick chat with YEN.com.gh, Jackie Appiah expressed gratitude to the organisers before dedicating the win to her fans.

Lil Win - Actor Of The Year

Lil Win pipped stalwarts John Dumelo, Adjetey Anang, Van Vicker, and Mawuli Gavor to win the Best Actor Of The Year.

Receiving the plaque, Lil Win declared the YEN Entertainment Awards as the latest in town and urged his colleagues to support it.

"I've received my YEN Entertainment Awards plaque just like I saw Stonebwoy and Nana Ama McBrown take theirs. It is the latest in town and I urge all the stars to support it. It is not like the other awards schemes which have collpased," h said.

Stonebwoy - Celebrity Changemaker Of The Year

Stonebwoy won the Celebrity Changemaker Of The Year, essentially making him the most philanthropic Ghanaian celebrity of the year.

Stonebwoy received his award, thanking YEN.com.gh for the recognition as well as the fans for voting for him.

"This is for all the fans. I mean, you can't do without the online platform."

He also used the opportunity to advise his fans and other Ghanaians on their eating habits.

"First and foremost, I will say eat right. Watch your food. Let your food be your medicine and rest," he said.

4. Diana Hamilton - Female Artiste Of The Year

Gospel singer was voted as the Female Artiste Of The Year. She triumphed over Wendy Shay, Gyakie, Cina Soul, and MzVee.

YEN.com.gh. This is beautiful, thank you for acknowledging what we do. God bless you," an excited Hamilton reacted while receiving her award.

Black Sherif - Male Artiste Of The Year

Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker Black Sherif came tops in the Male Artiste Of The Year category ahead of Sarkodie, KiDi, Camidoh, and Stonebwoy.

James Gardiner - Most Stylish Male Celebrity Of The Year

James Gardiner topped Cheddar, KOD, Osebo, and Toosweet Annan to become the Most Stylish Male Celebrity Of The Year.

He received his award and was impressed by the work YEN.com.gh had put in for the awards and relevance of the news website over the years.

"YEN is doing amazing. It is not easy staying relevant in the entertainment industry and I am happy to be on top of your stuff and making things happen," he said.

Nana Ama McBrown - Most Stylish Female Celebrity Of The Year

In a keenly contested category, actress Nana Ama McBrown emerged winner ahead of Nana Akua Addo, Selly Galley, Jackie Appiah, and Zynnell Zuh.

She received her plaque during the shooting of one of the episodes of her McBrown's Kitchen TV show and was full of gratitude for the recognition.

"Thank you so much YEN.com.gh for this award" she said.

Kwadwo Sheldon - YouTube & Twitter Star Of The Year

It was a double win for Kwadwo Sheldon. He took the awards for YouTube Star Of The Year and Twitter Star Of The Year.

During the presentation of the plaque, Sheldon opened up on the seret to his success as a content creator and a social media influencer.

"The journey has been crazy. God has been good, we have put in the work and the results are out there for people to see. We hit 100 million views on our main YouTube page last year," he said.

Erkuah Official - Tik Tok Star Of The Year

Erkuah Official got the win over Asantewaa, Jackline Mensah, Hajia Bintu, and Wesley Kesse. She was not surprised by the win as she felt the year under review was her best.

"2022 was my year. It was my year. That was the year that God said Erkuah get up and shine", she told YEN.com.gh while receiving the plaque.

What YEN Entertainment Awards?

The YEN Entertainment Awards is an award scheme rewards hardworking Ghanaian entertainers who have made a mark in their fields.

The award scheme recognizes persons of interest who have touched the lives of others through philanthropy, education or innovation.

Launched on December 2, 2022, it was the maiden edition which saw nominees being award for their works in 2022.

