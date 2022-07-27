Gorillaz members: Background, profiles of the current members of the band

Gorillaz is a virtual band created in 1998 by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett. The band consists of four fictional animated band members, namely 2 –D, Murdoc Niccals, Russel Hobbs, and Noodle. These characters exist in a universe presented in music videos, interviews, comic strips, and short cartoons. The virtual band usually releases music in collaboration with a wide range of featured artists, with Albarn as the only permanent musical contributor. Do you want to know more about Gorillaz members?

English singer Damon Albarn (C) performs with his band Gorillaz at Movistar Arena in Bogota on May 12, 2022. Photo: Juan Pablo Pino

Source: Getty Images

The initial members of the Gorillaz band are Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett. The two met in 1990 and shared a flat in London in 1997. Generally, 1997 was the beginning of the boy band explosion, with Westlife and Backstreet Boys rocking stages worldwide. The idea for Gorillaz came about when Albarn and Hewlett were watching MTV. The two then came up with the idea of making a manufactured band with virtual characters to make it more interesting.

Background

The virtual band started its musical journey in 2001 with their self-titled album Gorillaz. The singles Clint Eastwood, 19-2000, Rock the House, and Tomorrow Comes Today performed fairly well and propelled the band to stardom. Gorillaz's debut reached number 3 in the UK and 14 in the US, earning them the title of The Biggest Virtual Band by the Guinness World Record.

In 2005, released another album, Demon Days, whose singles all charted in the top 30 in the UK. Demon Days reached number 1 in the UK and 6 in the US. The band sold 8 million copies worldwide.

Gorillaz's third album in 2010, Plastic Beach, was slightly unsuccessful. However, the album reached number 2 in the UK and 24 in the US, selling 1.4 million copies. Plastic Beach was followed up with The Fall, selling only 180,000 copies

British singer Damon Albarn (L) performs with his band Gorillaz at the Antic Theater in Vienne on June 15, 2022 Photo: OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE

Source: Getty Images

Did Gorillaz break up? After the release of The Fall, the band took a hiatus from 2012 to 2017 due to a falling out with Albarn and Hewlett in 2010. When Gorillaz returned, they quickly released Humanz, which sold 650k copies, and immediately released The Now Now in 2018, which sold 330k copies.

Since then, the Gorillaz members have started Song Machine, a music video web series that releases singles monthly. Its first season reached number 2 in the UK and 12 in the US, selling 200k copies. The band's discography is as follows:

Tomorrow Comes Today (EP) (2000)

(EP) (2000) Gorillaz (2001)

(2001) G-Sides (2002)

(2002) Laika Come Home (2002)

(2002) Demon Days (2005)

(2005) Feel Good Inc (EP) (2005)

(EP) (2005) D-Sides (2007)

(2007) Plastic Beach (2010)

(2010) The Fall (2010)

(2010) Humanz (2017)

(2017) The Now Now (2018)

(2018) Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez (2020)

(2020) Meanwhile (EP) (2021)

Who are the Gorillaz members?

While the band comprises its creators, listeners worldwide are more familiar with the virtual members who perform on stage. The band's music often features collaborations with other artists. Albarn is the only permanent musical contributor. Find out the Gorillaz members' names and how the talented singers all contribute to the masterpieces you listen to.

1. Murdoc Niccals

Murdoc Niccals, the leader of Gorillaz. Photo: @gorillaz

Source: Instagram

Name: Murdoc Faust Niccals

Murdoc Faust Niccals Age: 56 years (as of 2022)

56 years (as of 2022) Role: Leader

Who is the leader of Gorillaz? Murdoc Niccals is the green-skinned head honcho of the band from Stoke-on-Tent who formed the group. He played bass for Gorillaz from late 1998 to late 2017, then returned in 2018. The character, who was born on 6th June 1966, is voiced by Phil Cornwell.

Niccals's musical influences include various rock artists. The artist has committed several crimes over the years. At one point, he even created an online campaign to try and escape from prison. He has also hosted a series of pirate radio shows and ran the short-lived Twitter thread series, Debunked with Murdock Niccals.

2. 2-D

Stuart Harold Pot, also known as 2-D. Photo: @gorillaz

Source: Instagram

Name: Stuart Harold Pot

Stuart Harold Pot Age: 44 years (as of 2022)

44 years (as of 2022) Role: Lead vocalist and frontman

Stuart Harold Pot, popularly known as 2-D, Stu-Pot, Pot, or Face Ache, is Gorillaz's lead vocalist and frontman. Nelson De Frietas voiced him from 2001 to 2017 and Kevin Bishop from 2017. The eyeless, clueless, front-toothless vocalist often finds himself playing Murdoc's punching bag.

How old is 2-D from Gorillaz? 2-D was born on 23rd May 1978 in Crawley, West Sussex, UK. This makes him 44 years old as of 2022. He has a painkiller addiction, is obsessed with electronic music, and was in a relationship with Rachel Stevens.

3. Russel Hobbs

Russel Hobbs, the drummer. Photo: @gorillaz

Source: Instagram

Name: Russel Hobbs

Russel Hobbs Age: 47 (as of 2022)

47 (as of 2022) Role: Drummer

Born on 3rd June 1975, the fictional character Russel Hobbs is voiced by Remi Kabaka Jr. The American hip-hop enthusiast was kidnapped into being the drummer for Gorillaz from 1998 to 2006. He then returned halfway through the 2010s. By himself, he hosted the podcast Things I Like by Russel. He also produced his condiment range, Hobbs Hot Sauce.

Russel was a student at the Xavier School for Young Achievers because of his good manners and eloquent speech. However, he was expelled when he attacked several students while possessed by a demon. After gangbangers killed his friends in a shoot-out, their spirits came to reside in his body, resulting in his permanently milky white eyes.

4. Noodle

Noodle, the only girl member of the band. Photo: @gorillaz

Source: Instagram

Name: Noodle

Noodle Age: 31 (as of 2022)

31 (as of 2022) Role: Guitarist

Who is the girl member of Gorillaz? The girl member of the band, Noodle, was born on 31st October 1990. Haruka Kuroda voiced her from 2001 to 2016 and Haruka Abe from 2018. Noodle spent a portion of her childhood in Japan as a subject in a super soldier project. She and 22 other children were trained to fight as soldiers of the Japanese military.

When the project was unsuccessful, the scientist, Mr Kyuzo, killed the other twenty-two children but was unwilling to kill Noodle. Instead, he decided to place her in a state of amnesia through verbal commands. He then smuggled her to the United Kingdom. Noodle became a guitarist in the band when she arrived in a FedEx crate and sprang out, performing a guitar solo.

FAQs

How many Gorillaz members are there? The band consists of four fictional animated band members, namely: 2 –D, Murdock Niccals, Russel Hobbs, and Noodle. Who created the band? The virtual band was created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, a musician and an artist. When was the band created? Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett came up with the idea for the band in 1998. How many songs does the band have? Gorillaz has released over 42 songs, 8 studio albums, and 11 EPs. Who is the girl member of Gorillaz? The girl member of the band is Noodles, who is from Japan. Who is the leader of the band? Murdoc Niccals is the green-skinned head honcho of the band from Stoke-on-Tent who formed the group. How old is 2-D from Gorillaz? 2-D was born on 23rd May 1978, making him 44 years old as of 2022.

Gorillaz is a virtual band created in 1999 that has four members. The band has presented itself in a variety of ways throughout the band's history. Hopefully, you now know who the band members are and their backstories.

