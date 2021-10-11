Pirates of the Caribbean 6: release date, cast, and what you should expect

Walt Disney did great work with the production of the fantasy swashbuckler movie Pirates of the Caribbean. The series began about two decades ago and has grown into a large franchise, producing five different movies on the same storyline. However, recently, there have been talks about Pirates of the Caribbean 6, and fans are geared up for the series' plots of humour and savagery.

The Pirates of the Caribbean 6 was supposed to be released alongside its 5th sequel in 2017, but this did not happen. However, fans were assured that there was an upcoming sequel. Although it is already four years since POTC 5 was released, fans are already itching for a fresh storyline. Many rumours have been going on in the media regarding the plots, cast, and expectations from the sixth POTC movie.

Overview

The Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise dates to 2003 when Walt Disney decided to create an eponymous movie with its theme park. Unfortunately, most critics did not have a high opinion of the movie before its premiere.

However, the 2003 debut POTC was a hit. This was thanks to a blend of professional acting by Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, and Keira Knightley and the writing and production genius of people like Ted Elliot, Terry Rossio, and Jerry Bruckheimer.

In POTC 1, titled Curse of the Black Pearl, a man in love, Will Turner, sought the help of an eccentric, humorous but brave pirate, Jack Sparrow, on a mission to save his sweetheart, Elizabeth Swann, who was kidnapped by a cruel captain known as Barbossa. However, while Will Turner tried saving his lover, Jack Sparrow had a score to settle with Captain Barbossa.

The concluding scenes were laced with suspense which led to subsequent sequels in:

POTC 2: Dead Man’s Chest released in 2006

released in 2006 POTC 3: At World’s End released in 2007

released in 2007 POTC 4: On Stranger Tides released in 2011

released in 2011 POTC 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales released in 2017

Will there be a Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

Yes, the producer and directors of the movie franchise have made it public on several occasions that POTC 5 was not the finale of the series. What magic comes next and the release date are subject to speculations, but viewers can be sure of a thriller when POTC 6 premieres.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6's release date

One of the persistent questions that fans of the series need answers to in recent times is: When is Pirates of the Caribbean 6 coming out? Unfortunately, the truth is that no one can say for a fact when the movie will be released.

The executive producer intended to release it with POTC 5 in 2017, but things seem not to have gone as planned.

However, you can guess the release date if you observe the timeline of the prequels that premiered. Apart from the Dead Man’s Chest and At the World’s End released within one year in 2006 and 2007, respectively, POTC movies always have between three and six years intervals. Therefore, it is not entirely wrong to expect POTC 6 in 2021 between the usual months of May and July.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast

One of the most controversial talking points of the upcoming series is the cast. Cast members like Kaya Scodelario, Bill Nighy, and Lee Arenberg have talked about their eagerness to return in the 6th sequel of POTC. However, at the same time, the likes of Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley are still mute about a possible return.

Will Johnny Depp play Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is not certain. This is because he was removed from the cast's list at some point. However, the reason may not be far-fetched. Depp has been frequenting the courtroom than movie sets in recent times, and it is not thanks to the suit of domestic abuse filed against him by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp lost the libel and defamation case against the Washington Post and his former spouse, Amber Heard. The latter had written a story detailing how she survived domestic abuse at the hands of Johnny Depp while they were married.

The Jack Sparrow actor has not had a smooth career in front of the camera since then. Warner Bros asked him to step down from the role of Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts films.

However, fans are taking the possibility of not seeing Johnny Depp in his Jack Sparrow costume to heart. According to them, there can be no Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. So, they launched a petition titled “We want JOHNNY DEPP back as CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW” on Change.org.

The petition’s purpose is to make sure that Walt Disney and the executive producers and directors retain Johnny in his usual role. Close to 600,000 signatures have been attached to the petition to date. To these fans, Johnny Depp is the only answer to the question, “Who will play Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6?”

What should you expect from POTC 6?

The Pirates of the Caribbean is consistent in giving out the suspense and surprising plot twists. However, POTC 6 is not a continuation of the POTC 5; it has been described as a reboot or restart of the fantasy series.

of Pirates of the Caribbean movies are in the works this time around. One is written by Christina Hodson, while Craig Mazin and Tim Elliot write the other.

The one written by Christina Hodson will be a spin-off movie and will have a female playing the lead role. Margot Robbie is the actress who has been chosen for this purpose. The writer and actress previously worked together in the superhero movie Birds of Prey.

The Tim Elliot and Craig Mazin story will be the main sequel. Tim is not a newcomer in the POTC movie franchise; he has been part of the story since inception, so it is only normal to expect something “POTC-like.”

The trailer of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 was released in July 2021. It seems to be based on Will Turner’s (Orlando Bloom) nightmare about the past.

With the previous series of the POTC released, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will undoubtedly be super entertaining. Although there are speculations on when the movie will be out, fans now postulate different theories about Johnny Depp’s role in the upcoming sequel.

