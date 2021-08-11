It is tough to locate tracks that are less than two minutes long in today's music scene. Mostly, the song's average duration is between 3 and 4 minutes, and it has been dropping in recent years. So, which are the shortest songs ever recorded by known musicians and bands?

What is the shortest song in the world in 2021? Kid Cudi holds the record for the shortest song to ever appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as of 2021. Beautiful Trip is a song from his album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, and it lasts 37 seconds. Often, people are used to musicians releasing songs that are 4 minutes long or more.

What is the shortest song ever recorded?

Who holds the record for the shortest song ever recorded? Napalm Death's song You Suffer has been voted the shortest song on billboard ever recorded for many years, although there are several other tracks that are shorter than Napalm's.

1. Smashing Pumpkin – 0:17 seconds

Smashing Pumpkins is a Chicago-based American rock band. The band began in 1988 and has since released several albums. The penultimate song on one of their albums, Adore, was named Smashing Pumpkin, and it was the shortest song the band had ever released.

2. Empty Space by Linkin Park – 0:20 seconds

The song Empty Space was recorded for the album A Thousand Years, which came out in 2010. The song serves as an introduction to the music When They Come For Me.

3. Her Majesty by The Beatles – 0:27 seconds

The Beatles was a group made up of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. Among their famous songs, they recorded short songs on their legendary album Abbey Road. In 1969 they released several short songs, Her Majesty being the shortest with 23 seconds.

4. Stop by Pink Floyd – 0:30 seconds

The song, off of the 1979 double album The Wall, was written by Roger Waters, which appears on the double album The Wall from 1979, and it is the band's shortest song. It depicts Pink, the protagonist, asking for an end to his existence as a fascist tyrant and The Wall in general. Pink then performs The Trial, in which he puts himself on trial.

5. Straight Edge by Minor Threat – 0:46 seconds

Straight Edge is a track from Minor Threat's 1981 eponymous debut 7" EP. The song was an inspiration for a movement in a punk subculture known as the Straight Edge. The song briefly summarises Ian MacKaye's interpretation of the Straight Edge philosophy in the four opening lines.

6. Our Prayer by The Beach Boys – 1 minute 6 seconds

Our Prayer is a wordless hymn by the Beach Boys, taken from their 1969 album 20/20 and their unfinished Smile project.

Brian Wilson wrote the Cappella hymn originally planned for the introductory track on the album Smile but was eventually shelved. However, the song was later included on their 1969 album 20/20 and is a stunning example of their vocal harmonies.

7. Bend Down the Branches by TomWaits – 1 minute 6 seconds

Tom Waits' beautiful tribute to ageing considers something important. With the help of some fine horn and string arrangements, the singer's gravelly voice sounds as soothing as it gets.

Tom emphasizes in the song that even the most attractive people get old.

8. Lazing on a Sunday Afternoon by Queen – 1 minute 07 seconds

Queen's Lazing on a Sunday Afternoon is a classic, campy, and a little ridiculous song that can't be overlooked for its silliness.

However, this song is perfect for every day of the week, with great vocal takes a classic Brian May guitar solo and an unexpected key shift. There are some lovely vocal harmonies in this song, as well as an unexpected key shift that leads into the guitar solo.

9. Welcome to the Working Week by Elvis Costello – 1 minute 23 seconds

If most work weeks went by asking quickly as this song does, the world would be a much happier place. Costello manages to fit smart harmonies, hopeful lyrics, and some great chord progressions in the minute-and-a-half track that appears on My Aim is True.

10. Cheap Day Return by Jethro Tull – 1 minute 23 seconds

The progressive rock/folk band had plenty of terrific short tunes on their seminal 1971 album. Ian Anderson, the band's lead singer, reflects on a visit to his ailing father in this song. Unfortunately, the nurse seemed more concerned about obtaining the singer's autograph than caring for his father.

11. Pigs on the Wing 1 by Pink Floy – 1 min 25 sec

The first half of the two-part song from Roger Waters' 1977 concept album Animals is a love ballad for his new bride, Lady Carolyne Christie. Like Pigs on the Wing 2, the song is lighter and softer and stands in stark contrast to the album's other three sombre songs.

12. Judy is a Punk by Ramones – 1 minute 33 second

Almost any Ramones song would be a contender if we included live albums on this list. However, their self-titled Ramones contain the band's best-recorded songs under two minutes, with Havana Affair and Cretin Hop not far behind.

13. Tourettes by Nirvana – 1 minute 35 seconds

With Tourette's, the second-to-last track on Nirvana's 1993 album in Utero, the band was at their most aggressive. The lyrics are sung with such enthusiasm that it's difficult to understand them — but that's how they're meant to be.

14. Tommy Can You Hear Me? by The Who – 1 minute 31 seconds

The song, written by Pete Townshend and featured in the band's 1969 rock opera Tommy, depicts the protagonist Tommy being mesmerized by his reflection in a mirror as his parents struggle to contact him. The track was renamed The United Nations Children's Fund in 1972.

15. Halloween by Misfits – 1 minute 53 seconds

Halloween is one of the shortest songs among the famous songs released by Misfits. The band's album was known as Halloween II.

Various musicians have recorded over 100 shortest songs. Some of these musicians are Bryant Oden, and Napalm Death Which of the options above was your personal favourite?

