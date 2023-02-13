What is the fastest rap song? 15 must-listen fastest songs of all time

Today, rap music is one of the biggest and most popular music genres worldwide. It is renowned for its fast lyrics and high-energy beats. From the early days of hip-hop to the current era, rappers have constantly pushed the boundaries of speed, flow, and lyrical dexterity. But which is the fastest rap song of all time?

The fastest rap songs exhibit the extraordinary talent and technique of some of the best rappers. Rap music is a form of art, evident in the speed and accuracy with which these performers deliver their rhymes. Whether you are a hip-hop fan or rap not, these tracks will leave you in awe of the performer's creativity and skill.

15 of the fastest rap songs

Rap music has been a popular genre for decades and has produced some of the fastest songs in the world. The speed at which artists can spit their lyrics has always been a point of pride and competitiveness. So, what are the top fastest rap songs in history? Here are 15 must-listen fastest rap songs of all time.

1. Rap God – Eminem

Is Eminem the fastest rapper? One of the tracks that initially made people aware of Eminem's technical prowess as a rapper was Rap God, released in 2013. The song entered the Guinness World Record for having the most words in a hit single with 1,560 words.

Eminem delivers the lyrics at a rate of 9.6 syllables per second. In addition to being incredibly quick, the song also did quite well in the charts, reaching as high as number seven on the U.S. Hot 100 Billboard and number five on the U.K. singles chart.

2. Power Up – Crucified

Crucified, an underground, independent rapper from Texas, is renowned for rapping at an excessive speed of more than 20 syllables per second. However, Guinness World Records do not officially recognize the track as the fastest rap song despite reaching an incredible rate of up to 28.9 syllables per second. This is because the words are too quick to hear, and the online rap community constantly accuse Crucified of being a fake.

3. New West – NoClue

This track is one of the fastest rap songs of all time. In 2005, the Guinness World Records awarded NoClue the title of Fastest Rap MC for his incredible track New West. The award-winning song has an average of 14.1 syllables per second.

4. Mista Tung Twista – Twista

What is the fastest song ever? A year after releasing Mista Ting Twista, the rapper Twista was awarded the Guinness World Record for the fastest MC globally in 1992. The track consists of 1287 words in just 4 minutes and 36 seconds.

Despite Twista's apparent technical prowess, the song failed to reach the Billboard charts. This demonstrates that an artist needs much more than skill to succeed in the rap game.

5. Godzilla – Eminem (Ft. Juice W.L.R.D.)

What song does Eminem rap the fastest? Godzilla is a prime illustration of Eminem's reputation as one of the fastest rappers in the world. With additional vocals from Juice W.R.L.D., Eminem's third verse is revered and occasionally imitated by aspiring technical rappers throughout the globe.

The verse contains 224 words compressed into 31 seconds, and the 330 syllables equate to around 10.65 syllables per second. This track holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest rap song ever; Eminem broke the record he set with Rap God.

6. Break Ya Neck – Busta Rhymes

With 12.2 syllables per second, this is one of Busta Rhymes’ fastest rap songs. The song was released in 2001, during the peak of his career. The track is the second single from his fifth studio album, Genesis.

7. Worldwide Choppers – Tech N9ne

In this track, Tech N9ne features other legendary rappers, including Busta Rhymes, Twisted Insane, and Yelawolf, renowned for being among the world's fastest rappers. Tech N9ne is regarded as a rapping master due to his exceptional "chopper" technique.

Worldwide Choppers is one of the fastest rap songs of all time, as each syllable is articulated with sharp precision, like the sound of a whirling helicopter blade, as the title suggests.

8. DJ Lil Sprite – Undaground Choppers 6

DJ Lil Sprite has an ongoing project called "Undaground Choppers", in which he creates a beat and then assembles ten or more of the fastest MCs in the game to spit a verse over it. Volume 6 has 14 rappers who can all throw down, but the fastest verse begins at 5:42 with Kansas City's Mizury Mize, with a speed of 19.9 syllables per second.

9. B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad) – Outkast

B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad) is one of the best examples of Outkast's exemplary rapping skills. Outkast is an American hip-hop duo consisting of rappers Antwan "Big Boi" Patton and the iconic André 3000. The unique quality of André 3000's chopper raps is that they are not only technical exercises, but this rapper demonstrates both outstanding musicality and technical prowess.

10. Creep Fast – Twista (Feat. T-Pain)

Creep Fast is among the fastest rap songs by Twista. This song is among the most popular singles from his 2007 album Adrenaline Rush.

Twista is an extraordinarily quick rapper who has held the Guinness World Record for 'Fastest Rapper in the World' on multiple occasions. His impressive credentials include the ability to rap more than 11 syllables per second.

11. Look At Me Now – Chris Brown, Busta Rhymes and Lil Wayne

Look At Me Now deserves a top spot on every fast rap playlist. This song, from Chris Brown's album F.A.M.E., features Busta Rhymes’ fastest rap verse. Besides impressive rapping, the track is characterized by strong bass, dirty south-inspired elements, and horn jam sounds. The song was well received when it was first released and currently has over 559 million views on YouTube.

12. That Music – Crucified

That Music by Crucified is regarded as one of the fastest rap songs. This song showcases the exceptional rapping skills of the artist and sets a new bar for the rap genre. The flow is so fast that it can be challenging to keep up with the lyrics.

The speed is a testament to Crucified's incredible technical ability and mastery of the craft. The artist's vocal delivery is crisp and confident, and his delivery is so precise that the words seem to spill out in a never-ending stream of consciousness.

13. Jus’ A Rascal – Dizzee Rascal

Dizzee Rascal is one of the fastest rappers from Britain. He has many lyrical songs emphasising the importance of leading a luxurious lifestyle. His song Jus' A Rascal focuses on partying and predicts how his way of life will make him richer soon.

14. The Chop Shop – Twisted Insane

Twisted Insane’s raps are absolutely insane, living up to his name. The Chop Shop is the best illustration of his extraordinary techniques, with a speed of 15.7 syllables per second. The music demonstrates his brilliance by employing intricate dotted and triplet rhythms and uncommon staccato flows.

15. 60 Second Assassins – DJ Kay Slay Featuring Busta Rhymes, Layzie Bone, Twista, And Jaz-O

60 Second Assassins by DJ Kay Slay featuring Busta Rhymes, Layzie Bone, Twista, and Jaz-O is a rap track widely recognized as one of the fastest rap songs ever. This song showcases the rapping skills of some of the most talented MCs in the rap game.

FAQs

What is the fastest song ever? Power Up by Crucified, Break Ya Neck by Busta Rhymes, and Mista Tung Twista by Twista are some of the fastest rap songs. Who holds the record for the fastest rapper? Eminem holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest rapper, spitting 225 words in 30 seconds in his single, Godzilla. Who is the fastest female rapper? Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, ad Doja Cat are some of the fastest female rappers. Who is Africa’s best rapper? Nasty C, Khaligraph Jones, and AKA are some of the best rappers in Africa. What song does Eminem rap the fastest? Godzilla, which amounts to 10.65 syllables per second. What are the top 5 fastest rap songs? Break Ya Neck by Busta Rhymes, Rap God by Eminem, Worldwide Choppers by Tech N9ne, Creep Fast by Twista, and Godzilla by Eminem. Which is the fastest BTS rap song? Triptych and Cypher are some of BTS' fastest rap tracks.

Rap music is a genre that continues to evolve and push the boundaries of what is possible. This list of 15 of the fastest rap songs is just a small sampling of the incredible talent and skills that exist in the rap world, and one can only imagine what the future holds for this great genre.

