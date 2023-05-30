Who is Ross Lynch's girlfriend? The actor's relationships explored

Ross Shor Lynch is a singer, songwriter, and actor best known for his roles in Teen Beach Movie (2013), Austin & Ally (2011–2016), My Friend Dahmer (2017), and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018–2020). But is he in a relationship? If yes, who is Ross Lynch's girlfriend?

Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair attend the AMI - Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

Ross Lynch grew up in Littleton, Colorado, a Denver suburb. He grew up alongside his four siblings, Riker, Rydel, Ryland and Rocky. He was home-schooled from the fourth grade when he began singing and playing music instruments like the piano and guitar.

Who is Ross Lynch's girlfriend?

Does Ross Lynch have a girlfriend? The renowned actor is in a romantic relationship with American actress Jaz Sinclair. Lynch and Sinclair first met in March 2018 while filming the 2018–2020 TV series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, where Ross played Harvey Kinkle, while Lynch portrayed Rosalind Walker.

How old is Ross Lynch's girlfriend?

The actor's girlfriend, Jaz Sinclair, is 28 years old as of May 2023. She was born on 22 July 1994. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair's relationship timeline

Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair attend the Balmain Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Jacopo Raule

Source: Getty Images

The two celebrities have been photographed out and about on multiple occasions, and they have posted images of their passionate encounters on social media. So, what is the timeline of their relationship?

2018: Meets on the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The two encountered when shooting Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in 2018. They were seen together at the show's inaugural episode in Los Angeles, California, in October of the same year. However, the renowned actor was said to be seeing Sabrina Spellman's colleague Kiernan Shipka at the time.

2019: Relationship rumours surfaces

Rumours of a love relationship between the two initially surfaced in 2019. A witness purportedly saw them cuddling and kissing one other at a cast gathering in April 2019. They fueled the allegations further by posting images online and devoting more time together.

2020: Couple goes public about their relationship

The couple walked the red carpet together during Paris Fashion Week in January 2020. Ross confirmed the allegations by making their relationship public on Instagram with photographs from the celebration. They have been a legally recognised couple for nearly three years as of 2023. The two are now travelling the world together.

Ross Lynch's girlfriends' list

The American singer has been intimately linked with a few other women throughout his life. He did not, however, date all of them. The majority are his co-stars. They include:

Laura Marano

Actors Ross Lynch and Laura Marano accept Favorite Kids TV Show for 'Austin & Ally' onstage during Nickelodeon's 28th Annual Kids' Choice Awards. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Are Ross Lynch and Laura Marano still married? Laura played Lynch's initial long-term on-screen romantic partner. The two were featured in the Disney Channel comedy sitcom Austin & Ally. They portrayed Austin and Ally, two musical collaborators who develop into romantic interests.

By the end of the season in 2016, the couple had wedded and had two children. The pair formed a tight bond in their four seasons on the show, leading fans to believe they were dating. Ross Lynch and Laura Marano made it clear that they were not romantically connected in real life.

Maia Mitchell

Actor Ross Lynch (L) and actress Maia Mitchel attend the 66th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Century City, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Did Maia and Ross Lynch date? Lynch co-starred in the 2013 Disney Channel film Teen Beach Movie with Maia Mitchell. They portrayed Brady and McKenzie (Mack), an affectionate couple trapped in a movie and split apart.

Their depiction of a pair in the two films was so persuasive that viewers assumed they were dating. The Disney star confessed in 2015 that he and Maia had a random kiss in the same movie. However, he refused to elaborate on his off-screen friendship with his co-star.

Morgan Larson

Morgan Larson is a famous actress and professional dancer. She appeared as a dancer in both Austin & Ally and Teen Beach Movie, in which Lynch was featured. They were said to have dated between 2012 and 2014. Fans mistook her for the other person in the romantic triangle involving Ross Lynch and Maia Mitchell. However, neither of them acknowledged the rumours.

Courtney Eaton

Actors Courtney Eaton and Ross Lynch attend the 'My Friend Dahmer' Premiere during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Cinepolis Chelsea in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Lynch began dating Courtney Eaton, an Australian actress and model, in 2015. Unfortunately, their connection overlapped with Austin and Ally's on-screen relationship. As a result, supporters of the Disney show detested their connection.

During 2016 and 2017, fans reported photographs of Ross and Courtney to have them removed. Unfortunately, after two years of relationship, Courtney and Lynch called it off in November 2017.

Kiernan Shipka

Kiernan Shipka and Ross Lynch speak on stage during ACE Comic Con Midwest at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. Photo: Daniel Boczarski

Source: Getty Images

Lynch is Kiernan Shipka's lover in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Fans adored their on-screen friendship from the beginning of the show. In actual life, however, they have never been engaged romantically.

Who is Ross Lynch's girlfriend? The famous American actor is in a romantic relationship with actress Jaz Sinclair. The two became public about their relationship in 2020 and have been together ever since.

Yen.com.gh recently published Dorothea Hurley's biography. Dorothea Hurley is an American restaurant owner and karate instructor. She is well-known as Jon Bon Jovi's spouse. Despite her partner's celebrity, Dorothea prefers a low-key living away from the limelight.

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley have a love story predating fame and money. They met as students at Sayreville War Memorial High School. Their affection got stronger and serious with time, and they eventually married.

Source: YEN.com.gh