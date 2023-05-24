Dorothea Hurley: 10 things you didn't know about Jon Bon Jovi's wife

Jon Bon Jovi is a legendary rock star known for his thrilling performances and chart-topping hits. While his talent and success have been in the limelight for decades, another significant figure in his life has stayed relatively private, his wife, Dorothea Hurley. Discover some interesting facts about her.

Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi attend as Intrepid Museum hosts Annual Salute To Freedom Gala in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Dorothea Hurley is a restaurateur and karate instructor from the United States. She is famous for being Jon Bon Jovi's wife. Despite her husband's fame, Dorothea chooses a low-key lifestyle away from the spotlight. She is known for her charity endeavours, which she pursues alongside her husband.

Profile summary

Full name Dorothea Hurley Gender Female Date of birth 29 September 1962 Age 60 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Parlin, New Jersey, USA Current residence Palm Beach, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Brown Height in feet and inches 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Siblings 2 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married Husband Jon Bon Jovi Children 4 Occupation Restaurateur, karate instructor

Things you didn't know about Dorothea Hurley

Dorothea Hurley is not just the wife of iconic rock musician Jon Bon Jovi but also a remarkable person in her own right. While many people may be familiar with Jon Bon Jovi's success, Dorothea has been the woman beside him throughout his success. Discover ten things you may not have known from Dorothea Hurley's biography.

1. She was born in New Jersey

Where is Dorothea Hurley from? The Karate instructor was born and raised in Parlin, New Jersey, USA, to her parents Dorothy Pawlyk and Donald Hurley. She grew up alongside her two siblings, Coleen and Calvin Hurley.

2. She was born in 1962

Mrs Jon Bon Jovi attends The Jefferson Awards Foundation in Washington, DC. Photo: Larry French

Source: Getty Images

What is Dorothea Hurley's age? She is 60 years old as of May 2023. Her date of birth is 29 September 1962, and her star sign is Libra.

3. Dorothea and Jon Bon Jovi are childhood sweethearts

Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi have a beautiful love story that began long before fame and fortune. They met at Sayreville War Memorial High School, where they were both students. Their bond grew stronger over the years, and they eventually tied the knot.

4. Dorothea and her husband have been married for over 30 years

How long have Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea been married? The couple tied the knot at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in 1989. At the time, Bon Jovi and his band were on a concert tour. The band momentarily stopped in Los Angeles, and Jon rushed to marry Hurley in a small ceremony.

5. She eloped

Dorothea and Jon Bovi had a small ceremony in Los Angeles because she had eloped. Neither of her family and friends were with her on their big day. Instead, it was just her and her husband.

Is Jon Bon Jovi still married to Dorothea Hurley? The couple is still married, over 30 years down the line.

6. Dorothea Hurley is a black belt holder

Since high school, Dorothea has been practising karate and has won multiple junior championships. She revealed that she was named the fourth-best Greenbelt karate master in the USA in 1999. She has since become a 4th-degree black belt and teaches others how to master the art.

7. She is a restaurateur

What does Dorothea Hurley do? Dorothea and Jon Bon Jovi are well-known for their philanthropic efforts. They co-founded the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation to combat poverty and homelessness in 2006.

Their mission is premised on asking others to purchase pre-made meals for the homeless in their community. It is a "pay it forward" type of enterprise.

8. She is a mother of four

Jon Bon Jovi and family attend the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Who are Dorothea Hurley's children? The Karate instructor and her husband share four children, three sons and a daughter. Their eldest child is Stephanie Rose, born in 1993. The other kids are Jesse James Louis, Jacob Hurley Bongiovi, and Romeo Jon.

9. She has faced challenges in her parenting

In 2012, Dorothea Hurley and her kids were subjected to negative media scrutiny when Stephanie was hospitalised for substance abuse. Fortunately, she recovered, and Bon Jovi addressed the media, admitting that although the incident had rattled them, they have since moved.

10. She has severally inspired Jon Bon Jovi's music

Dorothea has been a significant source of inspiration for Jon Bon Jovi's music. Some of his compositions, including Bobby's Girl, Always, I Believe, and Pictures of You, were written for or about her.

Although Dorothea Hurley prefers to live a low-key life, her influence on Jon Bon Jovi's life and career cannot be overlooked. Her steadfast support, devotion to family, and philanthropic efforts make her a remarkable woman.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Gabriel Iglesias' wife. Gabriel Iglesias, or Fluffy, is an American stand-up comedian and actor.

Gabriel and his ex-girlfriend Claudia Valdez had long been dating before calling it quits. Most people regarded her as his wife, as they had dated for 12 years before separating, but were they legally married?

Source: YEN.com.gh