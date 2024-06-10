Savannah Chrisley's net worth: See the reality TV star's net worth in 2024

Savannah Chrisley is an American reality TV personality, model, beauty pageant, entrepreneur, and social media star. She gained prominence for starring in her family reality show, Chrisley Knows Best. Due to her celebrity status, fans are curious about her fortune. What is Savannah Chrisley's net worth?

Savannah Chrisley has appeared in reality TV series like Royal Pains, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, and Hollywood Game Night. Additionally, she won the coveted title of Miss Tennessee Teen USA in 2015. Due to her successful career, Savannah Chrisley's net worth is impressive.

Profile summary

Full name Savannah Faith Chrisley Gender Female Date of birth 11 August 1997 Age 26 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′7″ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 108 Weight in kilograms 49 Body measurements in inches 33-28-35 Body measurements in centimetres 84-71-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Michael Todd Chrisley Mother Julie Hughes Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Robert Shiver Education Belmont University, Lipscomb University Profession Reality TV personality, model, beauty pageant, entrepreneur Net worth $500 thousand Instagram @savannahchrisley TikTok @savannahchrisley Facebook @savannahchrisley

Who is Savannah Chrisley?

Savannah Faith Chrisley was born on 11 August 1997 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, to Michael Todd Chrisley and Julie Hughes. Her parents are entrepreneurs and real estate moguls.

Todd and Julie were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022. Consequently, Todd was sentenced to 12 years and is currently at The Federal Prison Camp, Pensacola. On the other hand, Julie was sentenced to 7 years and is incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center.

Savannah grew up alongside her two brothers, Chase Chrisley and Grayson. She also has two older half-siblings, Lindsie and Kyle, from Todd's previous marriage. The American model attended Lipscomb University before transferring to Belmont University, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in music business.

What is Savannah Chrisley's net worth?

How much is Savannah Chrisley worth in 2024? According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is alleged to be $500 thousand. Her wealth is primarily attributed to her earnings as a reality TV star, model, beauty pageant, entrepreneur, and social media personality.

What does Savannah Chrisley do for money?

How does Savannah Chrisley make money? She makes money through her various career income streams. Here is a detailed breakdown of Chrisley's career earnings.

Reality television career

Savannah has earned a lot of money by participating in reality television shows. She first appeared in Chrisley Knows Best from 2014 to 2021. The show, which started airing on the USA Network, revolves around her dad, Todd and her family's lifestyle.

She later starred in her own spin-off, Growing Up Chrisley, alongside her older brother Chase, between 2019 and 2021. She is also famous for her roles in notable TV series such as Royal Pains, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, and Hollywood Game Night.

Modelling and beauty pageanting career

Savannah is a well-known beauty queen. She won the coveted title of Miss Tennessee Teen USA in 2015. The reality TV personality is also a model and has appeared on prestigious fashion shows like Givenchy Fashion Show and Dior Haute Couture Show. She has also endorsed deals with brands such as Rampage and H&M.

Entrepreneurship

The American model has also ventured into entrepreneurship. She owns a clothing line known as Faith Over Fear. Chrisley also has a cosmetic line called Sassy by Savannah, where she sells beauty products. Furthermore, she has designed a sportswear fashion line with HSN.

Social media career

Owing to her millions of fans, the entrepreneur's impact has been commercialised through sponsored content and adverts on social media platforms. She has over 2.9 million and 1.8 million followers on Instagram and Facebook, respectively. She is also active on TikTok, with over 360 thousand followers as of this writing.

Assets

Savannah owns a 3,300-square-foot, four-bedroom residence in Franklin, Tennessee, USA. The home has wood floors, built-ins, a fireplace, and an open kitchen and dining area.

Is Savannah Chrisley still with Nic?

The Chrisley Knows Best star and Nic Kerdiles are no longer dating. Nic was a popular American ice hockey forward. He played in the National Hockey League with the Anaheim Ducks. The duo met on Instagram and started dating in November 2017, engaging in April 2019.

Chrisley and Nic called off their engagement in June 2020 before breaking up the same year. Unfortunately, Nic died in September 2023 from a motorcycle accident in Nashville.

Savannah is currently dating a former football player, Robert Shiver. The couple began dating shortly after she slid into his DM's on Instagram. Savannah uploaded her photo with Robert on her Instagram account in November 2023 with the caption,

Sometimes… it just works.

How is Savannah Chrisley doing?

Where is Savannah Chrisley now? Since her parent's imprisonment, the American reality TV personality has lived a relatively private life away from the spotlight. She is looking after her younger brother, Grayson, and her niece, Chloe.

During her interview with ABC News in April 2024, she disclosed that she has been attending therapy sessions with her family to cope with their new life. She said,

Both the kids are in therapy every week. Unfortunately, they have to grow up a lot faster, but I would rather help teach them what's going on in the right way than have the world interject and maybe teach them something that isn't factual.

FAQs

Who is Savannah Chrisley? She is a well-known American reality TV personality, model, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. How old is Savannah Chrisley? The social media star is 26 years old as of 2024. She was born on 11 August 1997. Who is Savannah Chrisley's boyfriend? The famous entrepreneur is dating Robert Shiver. Where does Savannah Chrisley live? She resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. What is Savannah Chrisley's height? The American star is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. What is Savannah Chrisley's net worth in 2024? Her net worth is alleged to be $500 thousand. How much is Todd Chrisley currently worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is alleged to be $18 million. What is Chase Chrisley's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is alleged to be $500 thousand. He has mainly earned his wealth from his career as a reality TV star.

Savannah Chrisley's net worth demonstrates the power of determination and hard work. Her net worth has increased over the years and is currently alleged to be $500 thousand. Her wealth is greatly attributed to her earnings as a reality TV personality, model, and entrepreneur.

