Who is Meredith Garretson? All you need to know about the American actress.

Meredith Garretson is an American theatre, film, and television actress best known for her role as Kate Hawthorne in the TV series Resident Alien. She has appeared in a number of Hollywood TV shows and films, such as Elementary (2012) and Fosse Verdon (2019), having thirteen credits to her name. She also is a founding member of the Society Theatre Company based in New York. So how much do you know about her?

Meredith Garretson is a talented actress on screen and is critically acclaimed, earning opportunities to work in several productions. She is a longtime art maker, theatre lover and classically trained in her craft. When not acting, she is an avid yoga practitioner, which she uses as a way to cope with pressure. She is also a vegan and enjoys running to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Meredith Garretson's profile summary

Meredith Garretson's biography

The actress was born and raised in Washington, DC, to her parents Mark and Laurie Holcomb. She grew up alongside her sister Cassie and now lives in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, New York. She holds an American nationality and identifies Christianity as her religion.

She earned a BA in Theatre Arts before advancing her education and achieving a Master of Fine Arts in Acting from New York University. She received additional Meisner Technique training at the Maggie Flanigan Studio.

How old is Meredith Garretson?

Meredith Garretson's age cannot be accurately determined as she remains closely guarded about her birth year. She, however, celebrates her birthday on the 27th of April every year, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

She can be described as a performer, as her acting talent has allowed her to participate in numerous TV shows. She made her acting debut in the film Blissestraße in 2011, where she played the character Rodney. She then went on to appear in other shows, including; The Offer, She Watches from the Woods, Dreams, Prodigal Son, Elementary, and The Good Fight.

Her big break came in 2021 when she appeared as Kate Hawthorne in the television show Resident Alien.

Meredith Garretson's filmography

Who is Meredith Garretson's husband?

The actress is married to her longtime boyfriend, Daniel Garretson, a photographer. They began dating in 2013, became engaged in August 2014 and married on 25th June 2016.

What are Meredith Garretson's measurements?

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall (164 Cm) and weighs 119 54 kg (54 kg). Her body measures approximately 34-24-34 inches or 86-61-86 centimetres.

FAQs

Meredith is vocal about her beliefs and constantly uses her platform to express her opinions. Police brutality and the black lives matter movement are some of the topics she aims to raise awareness on. She also loves animals and is a pet parent to her fur baby Arlo who occasionally appears on her Instagram account.

