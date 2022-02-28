Who is Myles Truitt? All you need to know about the American actor

Myles first came into the spotlight when he appeared in the film Kin. He wasn't well-known at the time, but his portrayal of Elijah "Eli" Solinski drew much public attention. Unfortunately, the film was not a commercial success, but his appearance attracted the attention of fans all over the world. Here is all there is to know about Myles Truitt.

Myles Truitt attends STARZ Series "BMF" World Premiere at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Who is Myles Truitt? He is a young American actor. Myles appears in Queen Sugar as Ant and Black Lightning as Issa Williams. By 11, he had developed an interest in acting and made his film debut at 15 as young Ronnie DeVoe in The New Edition Story.

Myles Truitt's profile summary

Full name: Myles Truitt

Myles Truitt Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 1 February 2002

1 February 2002 Age: 20 years (as of 2022)

20 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Atalanta, Georgia U.S.A

Atalanta, Georgia U.S.A Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Height in feet: 5' 9"

5' 9" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Danielle Jackson

Danielle Jackson Father: Monte Jackson

Monte Jackson Siblings: 2

2 Profession: Actor

Actor Myles Truitt Instagram: @mylestruitt

Early life

Myles Truitt was born on February 1 2002, in Atalanta, Georgia, U.S.A. His father's name is Monte Jackson, and his mother's name is Danielle Jackson. He has two brothers, Blaze and Chase Jackson.

How old is Myles Truitt?

Myles Truitt's age is 20 years as of 2022, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Actor Myles Truitt attends Dai Time Magazine's first edition launch party in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 1, 2017. Photo: Marcus Ingram

Myles made his acting debut as Young Ronnie DeVoe in the 2017 miniseries The New Edition Story. In the same year, he appeared in two episodes of the television series Superstition as Arlo Hastings.

In 2018, he performed the character of Malik in the short film Jay. Furthermore, he portrayed Devin in the FUBU episode of Atlanta's television series.

Still, in 2018, Myles rose to fame as Eli Solinski in the film Kin. Jonathan and Josh Baker directed the film, and he co-starred with Jack Reynor, Zoe Kravitz, Carrie Coon, Dennis Quaid, and James Franco.

Later, in Dragged Across Concrete, he portrayed Ethan Johns. Then from 2018 to 2019, he starred as Ant in Queen Sugar, seasons 3 to 4, and Issa Williams in Black Lightning.

In 2021, he appeared as Patrick in season 4 of Stranger Things.

What movies was Myles Truitt in?

The young actor has appeared in many flicks since his debut in 2017. He has 10 credits so far as an actor. With this in mind, learn about Myles Truitt's movies and TV shows below.

Stranger Things (TV series) as Patrick – 2022

(TV series) as Patrick – 2022 BMF (TV series) as B-Mickie – 2021

(TV series) as B-Mickie – 2021 Black Lightning (TV series) as Issa Williams – 2018-2019

(TV series) as Issa Williams – 2018-2019 Queen Sugar (TV series) as Ant – 2018-2019

(TV series) as Ant – 2018-2019 Dragged Across Concrete as Ethan Johns – 2018

as Ethan Johns – 2018 Kin as Eli Solinski – 2018

as Eli Solinski – 2018 Atlanta (TV series) as Devin – 2018

(TV series) as Devin – 2018 Jay (Short) as Malik – 2018

(Short) as Malik – 2018 Superstition (TV series) as Arlo Hastings – 2017

(TV series) as Arlo Hastings – 2017 The New Edition Story (TV miniseries) as Young Ronnie DeVoe – 2017

Is Myles Truitt on Stranger Things?

Yes. Season four saw the addition of Myles as Patrick, a brilliant and famous basketball player at Hawkins High School. However, things take a turn for the worse when surprising occurrences send his life spiralling out of control.

Who played Issa on Black Lightning?

Actor Myles Truitt at "Superstition" Private Screening on October 20, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Myles Truitt. The actor portrays Issa Wiliams, a drug-addicted young man killed by the Freeland Police Department officers. However, he resurrects in front of his mother and stunned spectators.

What is Myles Truitt's height?

The star stands at 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall.

Myles Truitt is a fast-rising actor. His performances have earned him fans all around the world. But despite his young age, the star has demonstrated his talent, and he is quickly becoming one of Hollywood's most sought-after actors.

