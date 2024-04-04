The best 1950s fashion trends that are making a comeback now

Fashion is part of people's daily lives, expressing how they feel. It is often influenced by music, movies, trends, or celebrities constantly changing occasionally. Trends can spread globally or locally, but change has been a constant factor in many fashion trends. While in the spirit of embracing the new, many trends are making comebacks right now, including the 1950s fashion trends.

Rock stars, cinema, celebrities, rock and roll, and jazz musicians inspired the 1950s fashion. Photo: @ladybirdvintagela, @misscrimplene75, @twistedmagpie on Instagram (modified by author)

In the world of the 1950s, various influences shaped trends, such as cinema, celebrities, rock and roll, and jazz musicians. The 1950s fashion era witnessed a distinct gender divide in fashion. While men and boys leaned towards casual styles, women and girls focused on elegance and formal wear, often paired with meticulously matched accessories.

Best 1950s fashion trends

The 1950s fashion trends marked the rise of ready-to-wear fashion, with mass production and higher quality. Variety increased, with imports, especially from Paris, making a comeback. Dior's New Look in 1947 revolutionised fashion with its different silhouette, echoing pre-war styles. Are you thinking about how to dress like the 50s? Here are some styles to inspire you.

Casual 1950s women's fashion

The 1950s women's casual fashion was comfy and practical, often featuring swing skirts or pencil skirts paired with blouses or sweaters.

Denim casual 1950s women's fashion and pants

The 1950s fashion era marked a transition from the austerity of wartime fashion to a more polished and elegant aesthetic. Photos: Tarzhanova, Druvo (modified by author)

This was a trend in the casual 1950s women's fashion in the 1950s. Women embraced denim for casual wear. They wore denim jeans or skirts paired with simple blouses or sweaters. Some rolled up the cuffs of their jeans for a relaxed look.

Denim jackets were also popular, often worn over dresses or with a plain T-shirt. This casual style was comfortable and practical for everyday activities like attending school or hanging out with friends.

Cigarette pants showcased women's curves with narrow hips and legs. They came in solid colours and playful prints like polka dots and stripes. Capri pants, introduced in the 1950s, remained trendy, reaching mid-calf and often paired with a slim belt. Casual Capri jeans often feature cuffed bottoms.

50s women's dresses and skirts

Women's fashion in the 1950s was heavily influenced by the glamorous style of Hollywood stars such as Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe. Photo: Nicoletaionescu, Dicovod, Masson (modified by author)

In the late 1940s, Christian Dior introduced the "New Look," featuring feminine dresses with full skirts and padded busts, aiming to create a tiny waistline reminiscent of the Victorian Era but with a modern twist.

In the 1950s, women were expected to manage various roles, including childcare, homemaking, and keeping their husbands content, all while maintaining a fashionable appearance. The swing dress, with its full skirt, and the wiggle dress, a snug and modest option, were popular choices for women's fashion during this time.

The slim 1950s pencil skirt, contrasting the swing skirt, was equally favoured. Featuring a high waist, straight hem, and kick pleats for mobility, it was sometimes termed a "wiggle skirt." Vintage versions were slender, not tight, and extended past the knee, often adorned with buttons or a large bow at the waist.

50s Women's tops and blouses

Pastel colours and feminine silhouettes were prominent features of women's attire during this era. Photo: Klaus, Fuse, Jag (modified by author)

In the 1950s, mixing separates was trendy and fun. With new styles and affordable prices, women bought lots of tops and bottoms. Unlike the 1940s, colourful blouses became popular, either matching bottoms or adding a bright contrast. There were tailored buttoned shirts, the portrait collar and Peter Pan collar.

Ruffles and lace gave way to tailored button-down shirts, highlighting the waist for a casual look. They were a popular choice for both men and women during this era, often paired with skirts, trousers, or under sweaters and jackets for a polished and put-together look.

The portrait collar was a large, pointed or rounded roll collar that gracefully framed the neckline, offering a refined and sophisticated appearance. In the 1950s, the portrait collar was often worn with dresses or blouses, complementing the neckline and adding a touch of elegance to the outfit.

1950s fashion for guys

Men were not left behind in the 1950 trends. They would show up in different hairstyles and accessories on different occasions.

1950s men's flat caps, neck and bow ties

Men's fashion in the 1950s was characterised by coloured bow ties, fedora/flat hats, and slim ties. Photo: @richardsfabulousfinds, @miss.t_vintage on Instagram (modified by author)

Grooming was important, with products like pomades and Brylcreem being popular. Scruffy looks became fashionable later, bringing back beards first popular with beatniks. Sideburns were okay as long as they were tidy. Flat caps were still worn, mainly for sports or casual style.

Ties in the 50s were slimmer than before. The major change in the '50s was the introduction of more colours in menswear, a positive shift from the earlier black, grey, or navy hats to hats in various hues. Ties remained popular at work, but going tieless was accepted.

Sizes varied for different collar widths. 50s ties had diverse patterns, including canter designs, which were challenging to produce due to alignment requirements.

50s Waistcoats (vests), shirts and collars

Young men aiming for success wore vests to show how serious they were. Photo; @capsule_vintage, @fakealpha on Instagram (modified by author)

Young men, especially those aiming for success, might still wear a vest, often in a different material or colour for contrast, like a knit or wool vest.

Initially, '50s shirts were bold but later became more pastel and subdued. Business wear took a humbler approach. Barrel cuffs were popular, and shirts typically had a left chest pocket due to the absence of waistcoats.

Casual youth 1950s men's fashion

In the 1950s, men's fashion was heavily influenced by the rise of rock and roll. Youth embraced this trend, adopting a rebellious style characterised by leather jackets, rolled-up jeans, and slicked-back hair. The 1950s men's fashion and rock and roll were the main influences for young men.

Cuban collar shirts, blouson jackets and knitted polos

In the 1950s, teenage boys often wore cuffed jeans, white T-shirts, and leather jackets. Photo: @age_clothing, @54_broke, @chadhaupt on Instagram (modified by author)

The Havana shirt, dating back to the 18th century, gained popularity in the 1950s with colourful prints. It resembles a classier Hawaiian shirt with a notch lapel collar and short sleeves. Modern versions have a more fitted cut. You could wear it under a blazer for a stylish look or roll the sleeves for a retro vibe.

The blouson, originally the Harrington jacket, began as a lightweight, waist-length, tartan-lined coat for golfing in the UK in the 1930s. Flight jackets influenced its popularity in the US in the 1950s. Worn by icons like Elvis and Dean, various subcultures embrace it.

In the '50s, knit polo shirts made of cotton and cashmere became popular, offering a stylish alternative with patterns.

Pleated trousers

Pleated trousers were mostly embraced by the rockabillies of that time. Photo: @western.gifts, @Ragtime Vintage Clothing on Facebook (modified by author)

This was a 1950s men's fashion, rock-roll fashion. Rockabillies of the 1950s embraced pleated trousers, diverging from flat-front trends. It was inspired by jazz musicians' zoot suits and rock and roll. The pleats offered a colourful, exaggerated tailoring style.

1950s teenage fashion

Teenagers in the 1950s were influenced by various factors in fashion. Popular songs like Blue Suede Shoes and White Sports Coat hinted at what inspired their style. They often mimicked adult styles. Teen girls might wear full skirts over petticoats or pencil skirts paired with fitted sweaters.

Cardigans and poodle skirts

Teenage girls embraced the iconic "poodle skirt" look paired with saddle shoes and ponytails. Photo: @pamalamajodesigns, @thriftwares @libertyhalltyler on Instagram (modified by author)

In the 1950s, teenagers added cardigans in winter and loved colourful dresses with details like pockets and bows. Flats, loafers, saddle shoes, and simple accessories like scarves or headbands were popular.

A poodle skirt is a 1950s style. It is a broad, swaying skirt in a single colour adorned with a design sewn or printed onto the fabric, typically featuring a styled poodle. Alternatively, designs could include flamingos, flowers, or hot rod cars. The skirts typically reached the knee or slightly below it. Today, you will find many teenagers wearing the same outfit after so many years apart.

What clothing was popular in the 50s?

The most popular clothes in this era were the poodle skirts. They came in with their small wait and exaggerated lower circle, highlighting the women's small waist.

What do I wear to a 1950s-themed party?

For a lady, you should wear dresses and full skirts. For a guy, consider a white dress shirt, a dark knitted tie, a fedora hat, Oxford shoes, a cardigan sweater, denim jackets etc.

Pair them with hair scarves, loafers, and saddle shoes. These classic outfits are perfect for this party as you have many options to choose from regarding colours.

How did girls dress in the 50s?

Young girls dressed in dresses with full skirts, paired with perfectly matching accessories, completing their look.

Different factors and groups of people influenced the 1950s fashion trends. Teenagers often copied what their parents wore, while men and women were inspired by celebrities of that time. While in rebellion, teenagers would dress in rock and roll attires, deviating from the daily traditional norms.

