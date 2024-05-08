The Asantehene proudly acknowledged one of his teachers who taught him in primary school during his birthday Thanksgiving service

Otumfuo who could not conceal his pride after seeing her again said Mrs Rose Asiedu Ampem taught him in primary two

Netizens who saw the post were filled with emotions as they were to Otumfuo for acknowledging the old woman's role in his life

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II could not conceal his joy after meeting one of his primary school teachers at a public gathering.

In a video making rounds on social media, the renowned King acknowledged the woman who taught him in primary two.

Photos: Mrs Rose Asiedu Ampem and the King Source:@PaaKwasi_Prah

Source: TikTok

They both met at the King's birthday Thanksgiving service, which was held on May 6, 2024.

Otumfuo, while speaking at the gathering, indicated that he had noticed one of his teachers, Mrs Rose Asiedu Ampem, who taught him and was delighted to see her again.

The old Ghanaian lady got emotional as tears began welling up in her eyes.

See video below:

Netizens react

Netizens have been reacting to the video:

@eugenedition wrote:

"Madam sere kakra eeh.. Am sure she taught English or Life skills. Those teachers seldom smile."

@Seth Odeneho Amankwah Pam wrote:

"Only Nana Addo who doesn't respect teachers."

@barima wrote:

"Otumfour bought her book... he didn't pay. That's why she won't even smile."

@Nana wrote:

"Aaaah....! is she not aware that she is the one being acknowledged."

@drboateng3 wrote:

"This man is very great. He remembers all this."

@Ohemaa51 wrote:

"I always say the gift of teachers from God is long life and beauty. They don’t die easily and don’t get old easily too."

@Prince Owusu Antwi wrote:

"Awwwwww so appreciative Opemsou."

@Nana Boakye wrote:

"This woman is blessed and might be well advanced in age but looks strong and pretty."

Source: YEN.com.gh