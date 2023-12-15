1920s men's fashion: 15 cool 20s men's fashion trends

The 1920s, often called the Roaring 20s, was a transformative decade that brought about significant social changes, cultural shifts, and a new fashion era. Men's fashion during this period underwent a transformation, characterised by a departure from traditional styles and the introduction of a more relaxed and modern aesthetic. What are the most stylish 1920s men's fashion trends that continue to inspire and influence modern fashion?

A Newsboy cap, fedora hat, and monochromatic attires are some of the 1920s men's fashion. Photo: @the_elegant_zeitgeist, @princenezvintage on Instagram (modified by author)

The 1920s was an era of economic breakthrough, jazz music, and flapper fashion. It was a revolutionary period with flamboyance and cultural dynamism shaping every aspect of life.

The clean-cut look became popular among men, with many manufacturers favouring softer materials and looser fits. Elegant formal wear became fully functional and perfectly tailored. Casual wear became even more relaxed, with athletic wear making its debut.

1920s men's fashion trends

Few shows, such as Peaky Blinders, have made a significant impact in reviving 1920s men's fashion. The Shelbys' antics have helped focus everyone's attention on this trend. Here are some ideas for recreating the classic, timeless designs of men's Roaring Twenties outfits.

1. The modern suit

A man is dressed in bright green and brown suits. Photo: @retrogentleman_dan on Instagram (modified by author)

The 20s marked a departure from earlier decades' stiff, formal suits. Men's suits started to have more relaxed silhouettes and fits. The jackets changed from the previous restrictive designs to wider lapels and a boxier shape.

2. High-waisted pants

A man in grey and navy blue high-waisted pants. Photo: @tyler.oss on Instagram (modified by author)

What was the 1920s attire for men? High-waisted pants became a defining style, deviating from lower-rise styles. This shift in waistline placement resulted in a more polished and refined appearance that complemented the trend toward a more sophisticated aesthetic.

3. Wide-legged trousers

Beige wide-legged pants. Photo: @paulstafford1

Wide-leg trousers, or Oxford bags, became symbols of casual elegance in the 1920s men's fashion. The looser fit of these pants stood in stark contrast to the narrower designs of previous decades. The wider cut contributed to a more relaxed and comfortable appearance.

4. Double-breasted jackets

A man is wearing a black double-breasted blazer. Photo: @vanhethofvintage on Instagram (modified by author)

How do you dress the 1920s theme? Try out a classic double-breasted jacket and pants. With its boxy silhouette and wide lapels, this jacket became popular in the 1920s. It added a layer of sophistication to guys' formalwear, reflecting the overall fashion shift toward a more robust and confident appearance.

5. Bow ties

Bow ties become a must-have accessory in the men's 20s fashion. They allowed men to express their individuality in various patterns and materials, making them ideal for formal and casual occasions.

6. Two-tone shoes

Two-toned shoes are a popular men's Roaring 20s outfit. With the introduction of these shoes, men's footwear took a stylish turn. These shoes' contrasting colours or materials added a playful element to men's clothing. They were frequently worn with suits to add a personal touch to formal attire.

7. Monochromatic attires

Men wearing monochrome suits. Photo: @maninvintagewear, @princenezvintage on Instagram (modified by author)

Men began experimenting with monochromatic ensembles, matching suits, shirts, and ties in similar colours. These 1920s men's clothing created a visually cohesive, streamlined appearance demonstrating a keen sense of style.

8. Vests (waistcoats)

What did men wear in the 1920s? Men's formal attire became incomplete without waistcoats, offering a further degree of warmth and style. Whether worn casually or with a suit, vests added to the 1920s man's overall refined appearance.

9. Newsboy caps

A man is dressed in newsboy caps. Photo: @torbendoose on Instagram (modified by author)

What should a guy wear to a 1920s party? The newsboy cap, a casual yet stylish accessory, rose to prominence in the 1920s. These caps, made of materials such as tweed or wool, became popular among men looking to give their outfits a more laid-back vibe.

10. Slicked-back hairstyles

Different slicked-back hairstyles for men. Photo: @nutthewzz, @barberlu_23, @midnight_barber_official on Instagram (modified by author)

During the 1920s, men's hairstyles adopted a more polished appearance. Slicked-back hairstyles, achieved with pomade, became a defining feature of the era, reflecting a dedication to grooming and cleanliness.

11. Dynamic striped patterns

Striped patterns became famous in the 1920s for men's suits, shirts, and accessories. Bold and contrasting stripes gained popularity to add vitality and vibrancy to outfits.

12. Fedora hats

A man in different fedora hats. Photo: @retrogentleman_dan on Instagram (modified by author)

What should I wear to a 1920s men's fashion Gatsby? Wearing a fedora hat at an angle to project sophistication and mystique made it an iconic accessory in the 1920s. The fedora offered a touch of classic style, whether worn with a suit or more casual attire.

13. Leather gloves

Brown, grey, and navy blue leather gloves. Photo: @bohemiagloves on Instagram (modified by author)

Leather gloves were a popular 1920s men's fashion. Males often wore them to complete the overall look. This practical yet fashionable accessory added a touch of refinement, especially during the colder months.

14. Pocket watches

Vintage pocket watches. Photo: @markkauzlarich on Instagram (modified by author)

What did older men wear in the 1920s? Pocket watches, attached to a chain and displayed in the vest pocket, were popular in 1920s clothes. This accessory added an element of refinement and elegance to male clothing, emphasizing attention to detail.

15. Sporty attire

Sports knickers and baseball attire. Photo: @markkauzlarich on Instagram (modified by author)

Sporty clothing was a casual 1920s men's fashion. It gained prominence as a result of the growing popularity of leisure activities. As the era's lifestyle changed, knickers, sweaters, and baseball-inspired ensembles became stylish for more informal settings.

The 1920s left an indelible impact on men's fashion, ushering in trends that continue to inspire modern style. The cool 1920s men's fashion trends offer diverse options for dressing for a themed party or seeking timeless elegance. Incorporate these classic outfits and accessories in your wardrobe for a vintage touch.

