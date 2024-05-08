An old woman has gone viral after a video of her promoting seasoned actress Fella Makafui's yet-to-be premiered movie, Resonance surfaced online

In the video, she encouraged people to come to the Silverbird Cinemas on May 11, 2024, to support Fella

The video melted many hearts, while others talked about already securing their tickets for the movie premiere

An old white woman melted the hearts of many when she rallied behind actress Fella Makafui to promote her upcoming movie premiere, Resonance.

Old white woman supports Fella Makafui's movie, Resonance

In a video Fella Makafui shared on her verified Instagram page, the lady wore a white t-shirt branded with the movie cover of Resonance.

Speaking with excitement and enthusiasm, the old white woman encouraged all and sundry to come to the Silverbird Cinemas on Saturday, May 11, 2024, to support Fella in premiering her movie, Resonance.

In the caption of the social media post, the YOLO star shared details on how movie lovers could secure their tickets to the movie premiere.

RESONANCE . Premiers 11th May at Silverbird cinemas both Accra mall and west hills mall . Tickets going for 100cedis. For tickets reservations: 0257151580/0548503799/0204933508

Below is a video of an old white woman throwing her support for Fella Makafui's upcoming movie premiere of Resonance.

Reactions to the video of an old white woman promoting Fella Makafui's new movie premiere, Resonance

Many people in the comments were touched by the heartwarming video such that they admired how Fella was promoting the premiere of her upcoming movie, Resonance.

Below are some of the lovely comments from fans:

