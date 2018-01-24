It goes without saying that Ghana is famous for having some of the most beautiful women in Africa and around the globe. For many people, beauty encompasses the physical appearance of a person as well as their behaviours with regard to how they interact with society. Apart from being educated, the beautiful girls in Ghana have utilized their talents to earn a living.

Beautiful girls in Ghana are famous for their black skin and curves. However, away from the physical appearances, they are all-around successful women, as seen in their careers and business ventures. Their behaviour, especially how they relate with others, is another feature that adds to their beauty.

List of the most beautiful girls in Ghana

A glamorous look and attractive personality is an enticing way to attract billions of eyes. When you spot a pretty woman, it is not easy to let you set your eyes off these fantastic and sexiest women. In no particular order, here’s a list of the most beautiful girls in Ghana.

1. Nadia Buari

Who is the most beautiful woman in Africa? Nadia Buari is one of the most beautiful women in Africa. She is a well-known from Ghana. Her beauty is not only characterized by her physical appearance but her great mind.

At her age, she has achieved a lot. She has been nominated twice for being a great actress. She has also worked as a brand ambassador for Tablet India Limited. Nadia also holds a degree in Fine arts.

2. Jackie Appiah

This gorgeous woman is a sensational actor in Ghana. Even though she was born in Canada, she has lived in the country since she was 10 years old. Many people look up to Jackie for her beauty and kindheartedness. Being beautiful in and out has enabled her to be used as the face of many companies for advertising purposes.

3. Juliet Ibrahim

Who is beautiful in Ghana? Juliet Ibrahim is one of the most beautiful women in the country. Besides being beautiful, Juliet is admired for her excellent linguistic skills. She can speak several languages such as French, Spanish, and English fluently. These skills have elevated her career as a humanitarian, actress, singer, and producer.

4. Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn is one of the top 10 beautiful girls in Ghana. She is referred to as the epitome of beauty in Ghana. In addition to her astounding beauty, she has made a lot of achievements in the film industry. She is an actress, TV host and producer. She is the founder and CEO of Virgo Sun Company Limited.

She is a self-care enthusiast, as seen in her daily workout routine. In addition, she incorporates regular gym visits to her healthy eating. She uses her Instagram account to share her skincare routines with her fans. Some of the practices she maintains are:

Drinking lots of water

Not wearing make-up when off the set

Using shea butter on her skins

5. Yvonne Okoro

Okoro's remarkable beauty is an attraction to many people. She has expressed her prowess in acting through her enticing performances. She is one of the most paid actresses in the country. She appears in beautiful girls photo magazines often.

6. Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne is a well-recognized Ghanaian actress, model, producer and entrepreneur who continue to amaze people with her beauty and talents. She has received several awards for participating in beauty contests. Away from the looks, her entrepreneurial spirit is admired by many.

7. Soraya Mensah

Who is the finest girl in Ghana? Soraya is one of the finest women in Ghana. She is a talented actress and successful businesswoman. She rose to fame for starring in the Ghanaian movie Scorned.

The half-Ghanaian half-Lebanese woman is endowed with beauty and brains, as seen in her successful career and business endeavours. She is also a marketing degree holder from the Ghana Institute of Management.

8. Nana Ama McBrown

Felicity Ama Agyemang is popularly known by her stage name, Nana Ama McBrown. She is a talented and well-established Ghanaian actress, TV presenter and music writer. Nana rose to prominence after starring in the TV series, Tentacles.

Later, she found mainstream success following her role in the Twi-language movie Asoreba. She is currently the host of the television cooking show McBrown Kitchen and the entertainment talk show United Showbiz on UTV.

9. Martha Ankomah

Martha is a Ghanaian film actress, model, film producer, director, television personality and entrepreneur. She also stands out as one of the most elegant women in the country. In the film, she has starred in more than 100 movies.

Thanks to her looks, she was honoured by the University of Education, Winneba, for her unmatched contribution to the country's entertainment industry. In 2014, she was made the face of Vita Milk's Viora and shot a commercial for the Thailand product. In addition, she runs an ultra-modern salon known as Martha's Place.

10. Zynnell Zuh

Lydia Zynnell Zuh is a Ghanaian fashion icon, actress, writer, producer, television personality and philanthropist. She originates from the Volta region of Ghana. She joined the Ghana movie industry in 2004 and has since received several awards for her work including, Glitz Style Awards, City People Entertainment Awards and Golden Movie Awards.

11. Salma Mumin

Salma is one of the most beautiful girls in Ghana. She is a talented actress, producer and social media influencer. She is famously known for her up-to-date sense of fashion and ever-glowing skin. She is not a new face on various billboards and TV commercials such as Jumbo, UniBank and Electromart.

12. Christabel Ekeh

Christabel Ekeh is one of the most beautiful girls in Ghana. She is a well-recognized actress who doubles up as a model and television personality. Her father is Nigerian, while her mother is Ghanaian. Thanks to her gorgeous looks, she emerged first runner-up after contesting Miss Malaika 2008. She was nominated for the Face of Ghana Movies at the City People Entertainment Awards.

13. Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa is a Ghanaian journalist and TV host with an educational background in banking and finance. She is a graduate of Methodist University College. Due to her unique and fashionable taste, she has earned recognition and reference as the TV and social media sweetheart.

She is a straightforward and open-minded personality, and all these add to the glory of her beauty. Unfortunately, as much as she receives many praises for her beauty, the public has not spared her from trolls and negative comments. However, this does not hinder her from remaining the best.

14. Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi is a multiple award-winning journalist and broadcaster. The lovely TV presenter began her career in the media after emerging second runner-up at the 2010 Miss Malaika Beauty Pageant. To maintain her lovely shape, the journalist has a workout routine.

Over the years, she has bagged several recognitions as a beautiful woman in Ghana. Some of them include:

2017 - Avance Media recognized her as the most influential Ghanaian

2017 - She won The Most Stylish Media Personality at the Glitz Style Awards

2020 - Most Influential Media Personality by Avance Media

Ghana Woman of the Year by Young Star Award

15. Sandra Ankobia

sandraankobiahSandra is the perfect definition of beauty with brains in the Ghanaian media and fashion industry. In addition, she is a lawyer, TV host, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Sandra is the founder of a TV production company known as Emerald Paradise Enterprise. She is also the co-founder of a practical media training company known as the SN Media Learning Tree.

From all her social media pictures, she hits the gym regularly while observing her diet to maintain her sexy figure. She has been described as one of the gorgeous faces and figures on television on numerous occasions. In 2002, she was a runner-up in the Miss Ghana and Miss ECOWAS beauty pageants.

Beautiful girls in Ghana ooze grace, beauty and wit. No matter their careers, they know how to take care of themselves while still maintaining a decent look for the public. These women are seen on social media platforms like Instagram, showing their hot bodies and cute outfits.

