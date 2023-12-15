Full guide on how to do a pocket square: 10 easy steps to use

The pocket square is a classic accessory that adds sophistication and flair to any suit or blazer. While it may look like a small detail, how you fold and wear your pocket square can significantly impact your overall look. Learn how to do a pocket square with this detailed guide.

A man wearing a grey notched lapel suit and a polka-dotted pocket square. Photo: unsplash.com, @hardini-lestari (modified by author)

A pocket square is the perfect finishing touch to any outfit, and this small accessory can drastically change the palette, mood, and formality of your entire ensemble. But did you know that changing how you fold a pocket square can give it even more versatility? Discover a simple way to fold a square pocket square.

10 Steps on how to do a pocket square

A pocket square is a timeless accessory that every man should own. With this guide, it's very easy to incorporate it into your style, whether for a formal or a casual look. Here are 10 steps on how to fold and wear a pocket square.

Step 1: Choose the right pocket square

What are the rules for pocket squares? Before you begin folding, select a pocket square that compliments your outfit. Consider the pattern, colour, and fabric to ensure it harmonizes with your suit, tie, and shirt without overpowering them.

Step 2: Flatten and square

Place the pocket square face down on a clean, flat surface. Smooth out any wrinkles and make sure it's a perfect square. This is an essential step in attaining a well-kept and polished appearance.

Step 3: Basic square fold

A man wearing a dark grey suit, a tie, and a matching pocket square. Photo: unsplash.com, @andrew-neel

How do you make a simple pocket square? Fold the square in half horizontally to create a rectangle. Then, fold it in half again vertically, making a smaller square. Adjust the size according to the width of your blazer or coat pocket.

Step 4: Single point fold

Besides the basic square fold, which is the easiest, there are other unique and more detailed pocket square styles. To achieve this design, fold the pocket square diagonally to make a triangle, then fold one of the corners towards the opposite corner to make a smaller triangle. This classic single-point fold adds a touch of class.

Step 5: Two-point fold

This pocket square fold style begins with a triangular shape, as with the single-point fold. This time, though, fold both corners towards the centre, creating a two-pointed shape. This style adds a touch of flair and depth to the overall look.

Step 6: Three-point fold

Do you want more refinement on your pocket square? Start with the basic square fold, then fold one corner up and over towards the centre, making a three-pointed shape. This fold exudes sophistication and is ideal for formal occasions. It also makes the best tuxedo pocket square fold.

Step 7: Puff fold

Gather the pocket square in the centre, allowing the edges to fan out naturally. Fill your pocket with the gathered portion, creating a puff effect. This relaxed and stylish fold is perfect for both casual and semi-formal outfits.

Step 8: Winged puff fold

The winged puff fold has a very refined appearance. Begin by making a puff fold (step 7), then fold the corners at a slight angle to create a winged effect. This fold adds a playful twist to the classic puff, making it appealing for social occasions.

Step 9: Presidential fold

This is possibly the most traditional way to do a pocket square. It is also one of the most formal methods. Fold the pocket square in thirds to form a long rectangle to achieve this design.

But how do you fit a pocket square? Gently place it in your pocket, leaving the edges exposed. This neat and refined fold is frequently associated with presidential style.

Step 10: Rose pocket square fold

How do you fold a pocket square rose and achieve a more sophisticated and distinct look? Begin by making a basic pocket fold (Step 3). Then, fold the four corners towards the centre, resembling the petals of a rose. Adjust the folds to create the desired rose shape, then carefully place it into your pocket.

How should a pocket square look?

A pocket square should be a harmonious and tasteful addition to your outfit, adding flair without overpowering the rest of your ensemble. It adds interest with a subtle contrast or pattern that ideally matches the colours of your suit, shirt, and tie.

The pocket square should be proportional to the size of your jacket pocket, neither too small nor too large. Whether you choose a classic square fold, a puff, or a more complex style like the rose fold, the key is to keep the folds neat and show attention to detail.

Knowing how to do a pocket square is an art form that allows you to express your style boldly. Following these ten steps, you can confidently incorporate pocket squares into your wardrobe while adhering to the rules and experimenting with different techniques to enhance your overall look.

