MTN Ghana internet settings for iPhone and Android phones
by  Chris Ndetei Peris Walubengo

MTN Ghana offers top-notch internet speeds to make browsing, streaming, video calling, downloading, and uploading a seamless experience. This article will help you set up MTN Ghana internet settings.

Most gadgets come with default internet settings. If you switch to MTN Ghana from another mobile network provider, configure your phone to access the internet using the MTN sin card. Find out how to get MTN internet settings in Ghana below:

MTN Ghana internet settings in 2022

To get MTN Ghana APN settings automatically on your phone via a text message, send a blank text to 686 or 585. Alternatively, dial *686# or *585# and follow the prompts. You can also follow the guides below to set your phone's internet settings manually.

MTN Ghana Internet Settings for Android phones

Use the MTN Ghana internet manual settings below to enable your Android phone to access the internet using an MTN Ghana sim card.

Accessing the APN settings

Insert an MTN Ghana SIM card into your mobile phone and follow these steps:

  • Go to the "Settings app" on your phone.
  • Click on "Wireless & networks."
  • Select "Mobile Network."
  • Click on "Access Point Names (APNs)."
  • Tap "New APN."

Configuring the APN settings

Your phone will display a form when you finish the above process. Please enter the following details;

APNinternet
ProxyNot set/Blank
PortNot set/Blank
UsernameNot set/Blank
PasswordNot set/Blank
ServerNot set/Blank
MMSCNot set/Blank
MMS proxyNot set/Blank
MMS portNot set/Blank
MCCLeave the default number
MNCLeave the default number
Authentication typeNot set/None
APN typedefault
APN protocolIPv4/IPv6
APN roaming ProtocolIPv4/IPv6
APN enable/disableAPN enabled
BearerUnspecified
MVNO typeNone
MVNO ValueN/A

  • To complete MTN internet settings for Android in Ghana, save the details.
  • Go back, and tap "Preferred Network Mode."
  • Click "4G/LTE."

MTN Ghana MMS Settings for Android phones

You can also configure your phone to use MTN Ghana MMS service. Please follow these guides.

Accessing the APN settings

Insert an MTN Ghana SIM card into your phone and follow these steps:

  • Go to the phone's "Settings app."
  • Click on "Wireless & networks."
  • Select "Mobile Network."
  • Click on "Access Point Names (APNs)."
  • Tap "MMS."

Configuring the MMS settings

Your gadget will display a form when you complete the above process. Please enter the following details;

APNinternet
ProxyNot set/Blank
PortNot set/Blank
UsernameNot set/Blank
Server Not set/Blank
PasswordNot set/Blank
MMSCdefault
MMS proxydefault
MMS portdefault
MCCLeave the default number
MNCLeave the default number
Authentication typeNot set/None
APN typeMMS
APN protocolIPv4/IPv6
APN roaming ProtocolIPv4/IPv6
APN enable/disableAPN enabled
BearerUnspecified
MVNO typeNone
MVNO ValueN/A

  • Save the settings.
  • Go back, and tap "Preferred Network Mode."
  • Click on "4G/LTE."

MTN Ghana Internet Settings for iPhone or iPad

You must have the following MTN Ghana internet settings for you to be able to browse the internet using an iPhone.

Accessing the APN settings

Insert an MTN Ghana SIM card into your iPhone or iPad. You can view your APN settings using one of the following steps:

  • Go to "Settings" > "Cellular > "Cellular Data Options" > "Cellular Network."
  • Go to "Settings" > "Mobile Data" > "Mobile Data Options" > "Mobile Data Network."
  • Go to "Settings" > "General" > "Network" > "Cellular" > "Cellular Data Network" > "APN."

Configuring the APN

When you get to "Cellular Data"/ "Mobile Data"/ "APN", please enter these details:

Cellular Data/ Mobile Data

  • Username: Blank
  • Password: Blank

LTE Setup (Optional)

  • Username: Blank
  • Password: Blank

MTN Ghana MMS Settings for iPhone or iPad

Put an MTN Ghana SIM card into your iPhone or iPad and access the APN settings.

Accessing the APN settings

  • Go to "Settings" > "Cellular > "Cellular Data Options" > "Cellular Network"
  • Go to "Settings" > "Mobile Data" > "Mobile Data Options" > "Mobile Data Network"
  • Go to "Settings" > "General" > "Network" > "Cellular" > "Cellular Data Network" > "APN"

Configuring the MMS

When you get to "Cellular Data"/ "Mobile Data", scroll down to "MMS" and select these options:

UsernameBlank
PasswordBlank
MMSCunchanged
MMS Proxyunchanged
MMS Message Sizeunchanged
MMS UA Prof URLunchanged

MTN Ghana Mobile Internet Settings for Windows devices

If you are using a Windows device, below is a correct guide for MTN internet settings in Ghana.

Accessing APN settings

To access the APN settings:

  • Swipe to the left to access all apps
  • Select "Settings" > "Cellular + SIM" > "SIM settings"
  • Tap "Add Internet APN"

Configuring the APN

After accessing the APN settings, enter these details:

  • APN: Internet
  • Proxy server: Blank
  • Proxy port: Blank
  • Tap on "Save."

How do I get 4G settings on MTN?

The steps outlined below will guide you on how to configure your device using the MTN Ghana 4G internet settings:

Tecno, Infinix, and Itel (Android)

  • Go to "Settings" on your phone.
  • Click on "Network & Internet."
  • Click on "Mobile Network."
  • Click on "Preferred network type."
  • Select "4G network."

Gionee (Android)

  • Go to "Settings" on your phone.
  • Click on "Mobile Network."
  • Click on "Cellular Network Settings."
  • Click on "Preferred network type."
  • Select "4G network."

Samsung (Android)

  • Go to "Settings" on your phone.
  • Click on "Connections."
  • Click on "Mobile Networks."
  • Click on "Network Mode."
  • Select "LTE."
Vivo and OPPO (Android)

  • Go to "Settings" on your phone.
  • Click on "Dual SIM settings."
  • Click on "Mobile Network."
  • Click on "Sim Card Information Settings."
  • Change to "4G."

iPhone (iOS)

  • Go to "Settings" on your phone.
  • Click on "Mobile Data."
  • Click on "Mobile Data Options."
  • Click on "Voice & Data."
  • Select “LTE”

MTN Ghana customer care contacts

If the above settings don’t work, call 0244308111 or toll-free number 100 for help from customer care regarding the MTN 4G network and internet settings. You can also send an email to customercare.gh@mtn.com or reach out to them on:

What is APN for MTN Ghana?
What is APN for MTN Ghana?

APN Settings for MTN Ghana is configuring your device to allow you access to the net via the MTN Ghana SIM. APN stands for Access Point Name. It works with GSM, GPRS, 2G, 3G, 4G, LTE, VoLTE, 5G mobile networks, and other computer networks that use the public internet.

How do I get MTN Internet settings?

Send a blank text to 686 or 585. Alternatively, dial *686# or *585# and follow the prompts. You will receive data settings via a text message.

How do I check MTN data settings?

Dial *686# or *585# and follow the prompts, or send a blank text to 686 or 585 to receive data settings via SMS.

After completing the MTN Ghana internet settings process, ensure the sim card has data or connect to the Wi-Fi to access the internet.

