Fast and Furious Tokyo Drift cars: 10 fascinating cars featured in the movie

The Fast and Furious franchise has evolved significantly since its inception, transforming from a series about underground street racing to a global phenomenon with a diverse storyline. The third instalment, Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift edition, was iconic for its cast, storyline, and car collection. But which Tokyo Drift cars impressed in the film?

The Fast and Furious Tokyo Drift cover art.

The Fast and Furious franchise has produced over nine mainline films, including Tokyo Drift and several spin-offs, each one showcasing a variety of high-performance vehicles and thrilling action sequences.

Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift cars

Which cars are used in Tokyo Drift? The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift features various car models, including Mazdas, Nissans, Volkswagens, Fords, and more. The iconic film takes place in Japan, where it introduces a new style of racing known as drifting.

1. 2005 Volkswagen Touran

The 2005 Volkswagen Touran Hulk edition from Tokyo Drift.

The 2005 Volkswagen Touran is arguably the most iconic car from the Tokyo Drift movie. It had a Hulk-designed wrap all over the body and a 3D Hulk punch on the rear door. The vehicle owner is Twínkíe, played by Bow Wow. Though memorable, the car doesn't race or drift in the movie.

2. 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX

The 2006 black and red Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX Tokyo Drift.

The 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX belonged to Sean Boswell, a teenage street racer who moved to Tokyo after causing trouble in his hometown. The Evo IX had a powerful V8 engine that could reach speeds of over 200 mph, but it also had many problems with handling and stability.

3. 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback

The 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback Tokyo Drift.

The 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback is a unique blend of American muscle and Japanese performance. The Mustang is initially a husk in dire need of restoration until Sean brings it back to life.

There were about six 1967 Mustangs used on the set, including one that the film producers totalled during filming. Despite being a capable drift machine, the hero car never did any drifting on the film set.

4. 2004 Mazda RX-8

The 2004 blue Mazda RX-8 from Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift.

The 2004 Mazda RX-8 belongs to Neela, a female character skilled in drifting. The RX-8 had a unique body kit called VSD1-GT Veilside, which could withstand the harsh conditions of drifting. The car also had a turbocharged engine with a GReddy system and an RMR exhaust, which gave it more power and speed.

5. 1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

The 1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is a classic muscle car belonging to Sean Boswell. The Monte Carlo had a powerful V8 engine that could reach speeds of over 200 mph, but it also had many problems with handling and stability.

6. 2001 Nissan Silvia S15 Spec-S "Mona Lisa"

The 2001 Nissan Silvia S15 Spec-S "Mona Lisa" Tokyo Drift.

What type of car does Han drive in Tokyo Drift? Han begins the film with the 2001 Nissan Silvia S15 Spec-S "Mona Lisa" before going for the 1997 Mazda RX7 Veilside.

The 2001 Nissan Silvia S15 Spec-S is a sports car with a lot of personality and style. It has a 2.0-liter inline-four engine modified with an EBC supercharger, producing 240 horsepower and 230 pound-feet of torque.

7. 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z (Z33)

The 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z (Z33) Tokyo Drift is displayed during a car meet.

The 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z (Z33), also known as the 350Z, plays a significant role in the movie. This car's owner is Takashi or D.K., which stands for "Drift King". The vehicle is used extensively throughout the film, showcasing its drifting capabilities in various high-speed chase scenes.

8. 1997 Mazda RX7 Veilside

If you are looking for Han's Tokyo Drift cars, the 1997 Mazda RX-7 Veilside is a great pick. The RX-7 is used in several key scenes, demonstrating its impressive drifting capabilities. It's in this car that Han seemingly meets his untimely demise, further highlighting its significance in the series.

According to Motor Authority, the Veilside Fortune's wide-body kit is still available for fans who want to build a replica of the "Tokyo Drift" RX-7.

9. 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner GTX

The 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner GTX, also known as "Hammer", belongs to Dominic Toretto, who shows up in the closing minutes of the movie. The hammer has a 4-speed manual transmission, a Hemi V8, which in its stock form makes 425 hp and 490 lb-ft of torque.

According to Autoblog, the 1970 Roadrunner GTX used in the movie was auctioned at Barrett-Jackson in 2010 for a whopping $175,000.

10. 2002 Volkswagen Golf R32

The 2002 Volkswagen Golf R32 belonged to Reiko. The car had unique "Lamborghini" scissor doors and a rear wing, a six-speed manual transmission, and a 3.2-liter V6 engine producing 250 horsepower.

What is the fastest car in Fast and Furious Tokyo Drift?

According to Screen Rant, the 1997 VeilSide Fortune Mazda RX-7 driven by Han is the fastest car in the series. Other notable fast vehicles include the Volkswagen Golf R32 and the 1970 Plymouth Road Runner.

What car movie is Tokyo Drift?

The 2006 flick is an action film focusing on the Japanese motorsport of drifting. It is the stand-alone sequel to The Fast and the Furious (2001) and 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003). It is also the third instalment in the Fast and Furious franchise.

The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift cars comprise a diverse collection of high-performance vehicles designed for speed and agility. Among them include the iconic Nissan 350Z, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX, and the Mazda RX-7.

