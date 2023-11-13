All Cocomelon characters: The names and images of Cocomelon cast

Cocomelon is a sing-along musical series for preschoolers that teaches them numbers, letters, animal sounds, colours, shapes, and more. Nursery rhymes from Cocomelon are a great way for kids to learn. Discover the various Cocomelon characters and how they make the show appealing to children.

Baby JJ, Yoyo, and Codi are among Cocomelon's main characters. Photo: @cocomelon_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Did you know Cocomelon started as a YouTube channel in 2018 and is now the channel in history, with over 170 billion views as of November 2023? As a result of its success and popularity, Netflix began streaming the show in 2020.

If you are unfamiliar with the show, it's about JJ, his family, and friends embarking on exciting, relatable experiences. Baby JJ, his siblings, and his friends have fascinating adventures in the town of Cocomelon, making it easy for any preschooler to connect with them. Find out the main Cocomelon characters' names and their roles.

All Cocomelon characters' images and names

Why is it called Cocomelon? There is no hidden meaning behind the name. While the original name for Cocomelon was ABCkidTV, its founders finally changed it to Cocomelon because it sounded fun for kids.

1. JJ

Baby JJ is listening to music. Photo: @cocomelon_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

JJ is the protagonist of the kids' TV series. He is a curious, lively, and adventurous young boy who enjoys discovering new things. He is trustworthy, has a huge smile, and is always willing to help others. Who voices JJ in Cocomelon? Ava Madison Gray voices JJ in this popular kids’ series.

2. TomTom

TomTom is reading a book and smiling. Photo: @cocomelon_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who are the main characters in Cocomelon? TomTom is among the main characters. He is JJ's older brother, who enjoys repairing and building things. He is constantly willing to assist his siblings, JJ and Yoyo, as they learn and try new things together. TomTom is fascinated by the world and is always eager to learn more.

3. Yoyo

Yoyo in her purple and white dress. Photo: @cocomelon_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Yoyo is full of courage and always willing to lend a helping hand. She is exceptionally creative and has no fear when taking on challenges. Along with having fun, she loves spending time with her brothers, JJ and TomTom.

4. Bingo

Bingo and baby JJ. Photo: @cocomelon_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What are the names of the animals in Cocomelon? One of the main animal characters is Bingo. He is the Cocomelon family's pet. He is not only more intelligent than your ordinary puppy, but he is also equally cordial and friendly. Bingo cares about his family and is, of course, fiercely loyal to them.

5. Dad

Dad is holding a guitar and making a snowman. Photo: @cocomelon_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dad is the parent who desires nothing more than to take his family on endless adventures. He is eager to go to any length to bring a smile to the faces of his adoring family members. Dad is always willing to help others and puts his family first.

6. Mom

Mom is in a blue blouse (L) and a red and white dress (R). Photo: @cocomelon_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What are the characters in Cocomelon? Mom is another adorable Cocomelon character. She is JJ, Yoyo, and TomTom's mother and always attempts to keep up with her three energetic kids. Even though raising children is never easy, Mom views it as an opportunity to provide her children with the best care possible.

7. Grandpa

Grandpa, a knowledgeable and experienced character, teaches the Cocomelon family valuable lessons in life. He is JJ, TomTom, and Yoyo's grandfather. His presence in the program adds a touch of wisdom, highlighting the value of learning from the older generation.

8. Grandma

Grandma is the Cocomelon family's matriarch who enjoys participating in children's activities. She is JJ, TomTom, and Yoyo's grandmother and enjoys baking treats for the family. Grandma is always willing to assist the kids in learning new skills.

9. Ms Appleberry

Ms Appeleberry is in a yellow top (L) and a white and black striped one (R). Photo: @cocomelon_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Everyone wishes they had a teacher like Ms Appleberry. With her boundless tolerance and energy, Ms Appleberry always ensures that the class is happy and, most importantly, learning. She also enjoys singing.

10. Codi

Codi is in a green T-shirt and sunglasses. Photo: @cocomelon_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Codi is among the most lovable Cocomelon black characters. He is JJ's best friend and loves all things science and dinosaurs. His favourite dinosaur is the T-Rex.

11. Cece

Cece is your toddler's lovely next-door neighbour. She is a sweet little girl, always eager to join the Cocomelon family on their countless adventures. Her kindness and eagerness to help others make her a beloved Cocomelon character.

12. Nina

Nina in an orange outfit and yellow hair accessory. Photo: @cocomelon_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nina is another cast member of the Cocomelon television show. She enjoys playing with her pals and moving around. Needless to say, she is a joy to be around, and her favourite colour is yellow.

13. Nico

Nico is in a red striped shirt. Photo: @cocomelon_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nico has such a strong presence that you can never fail to notice him when he is around. He constantly tries to be at the centre of attention and is, without a doubt, the most talkative member of the group. Nico is always having a good time and acts goofy. Despite his loudness, he is a loyal friend with a big heart.

14. Bella

Bella is a shy girl who is also highly creative. She loves rainbows and unicorns. She is happiest when expressing her artistic side by drawing and painting. Those are the two activities that bring out the best in Bella.

15. Boba

Boba is a red bear character. Photo: @type2supernova on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Like other people worldwide, Boba feels he has matured and grown up a lot. Thus, while behaving like an adult in the room, he becomes the punchline to most jokes.

16. Mochi

Mochi is among the Cocomelon characters who are animals. He is a lovely monkey who does his best to make his presence known in the kids' show. He is a good friend and loves to have fun.

17. Wally

Wally is happy. Photo: @NazeemMeyers, @Am_Blujay on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wally is a Cocomelon character to keep an eye on! He is a legendary trickster to many. Additionally, he has a heart of gold.

18. Ello

Ello the elephant. Photo: @mami.gurm on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ello is a laid-back and friendly elephant. He consistently forgets about his enormous stature since he doesn't think it will ever be a barrier.

What Cocomelon characters do your kids love the most? Cocomelon characters create a harmonious combination of entertainment and education for young viewers. The show revolves around kid's adventures and nursery rhymes on colours, numbers, shapes, and letters.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on 10 of the best female Harry Potter characters that played their roles well. The Harry Potter cast has extraordinary figures, with many outstanding female characters.

Hermione Granger, Luna Lovegood, and Ginny Weasley are some of the best female Harry Potter characters. From influential leaders to brave fighters, these characters have captivated audiences worldwide.

Source: YEN.com.gh