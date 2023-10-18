Are you a fan of animated comedy films? If so, Despicable Me is an ideal choice for you. This cherished animated franchise has garnered worldwide acclaim, enchanting viewers of all ages with its endearing characters and engaging storyline. If you're new to the franchise, you might wonder how to embark on this delightful cinematic journey. Discover how to watch the Despicable Me movies in order.

The Despicable Me franchise comprises four main movies and two prequel films. The franchise originated from a 2010 release which achieved commercial success, prompting the development of sequels, prequels, and spin-offs.

Despicable Me movies in order of release

The franchise comprises five films, with the sixth film set to be released in 2024. Here is a detailed breakdown of the Despicable Me movies in order of release.

1. Despicable Me (2010)

Fans first meet Gru in this 2010 release. He adopts three girls from an orphanage with a sinister plan. Gru intends to use them to pull off the grandest heist in world history: the theft of the moon. Yet, as the story unfolds, Gru encounters an unexpected challenge when he begins to develop emotions for his new additions.

2. Despicable Me 2 (2013)

In this sequel, Gru has left his life of crime to raise his adopted daughters. However, agent Lucy Wilde of the Anti-Villain League recruits Gru to help them fight a powerful new supercriminal.

3. Minions (2015)

This film is a prequel that focuses on the Minions' lives before they met Gru. The Minions have existed since the beginning of time, evolving from single-celled organisms into beings which exist only to serve history's most evil masters.

However, they accidentally kill all their masters and are driven into isolation. The isolation prompts three Minions, Kevin, Stuart, and Bob, to seek a new master for their brethren to follow.

4. Despicable Me 3 (2017)

In this film, Gru meets his long-lost twin brother Dru and battles with Balthazar Bratt, a former child star of the 1980s who grows up to become a villain. After the cancellation of his show, Balthazar Bratt plans to destroy Hollywood.

5. Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

This film is another prequel that focuses on a young Gru. In 1976, an eleven-year-old Gru dreams of becoming a supervillain. He uses the assistance of the Minions he hired to work for him.

Gru is ecstatic when he receives an audition invitation from the Vicious 6, a supervillain team now led by Belle Bottom. However, things do not go as planned, and Gru becomes the mortal enemy of the apex of evil.

6. Despicable Me 4 (2024)

The future sequel, the fourth instalment, is in production and is expected to be released in 2024. It will continue the storyline from where the third film left off.

Despicable Me and Minion movies in order of events

The Despicable Me movie release order is not the correct one in terms of timeline. So, what is the order of the Despicable Me movies? Here is a list of the films in chronological order.

Minions (2015)

(2015) Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

(2022) Despicable Me (2010)

(2010) Despicable Me 2 (2013)

(2013) Despicable Me 3 (2017)

(2017) Despicable Me 4 (2024)

In which order should I watch Minions?

Watching the films chronologically to understand the storyline would be best. Here is a breakdown of the Minions films in order.

Minions (2015): This film is a prequel that focuses on the Minions' lives before they met Gru.

This film is a prequel that focuses on the Minions' lives before they met Gru. Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022): This flick tells the story of young Gru in the 1970s as he dreams of becoming a supervillain.

What is the first Minions movie?

The first Minions movie was released in 2015. This film prequels the main flick, Despicable Me (2010) and focuses on the Minions before they meet Gru.

How many Minions movies are there? The franchise has two movies: Minions (2015) and Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022).

It is essential to watch the Despicable Me movies in order to understand the story better. This way, fans get a deep insight into every event as it unfolds. The franchise comprises six films (four main flicks and two prequel series, including one that is to be released in 2024).

