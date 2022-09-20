Who are the top 25 hottest weather channel female anchors in the USA in 2024?

If you think that the prettiest women on TV exist only on modelling shows or TV and film, you are in for a pleasant surprise. TV anchors have joined the club of the most beautiful women in media. The hottest weather channel female anchors in the USA, in particular, have generated interest from the public, with fans eager to know more about them.

From L to R: WNYW's Audrey Puente, NBC News' Dylan Dreyer, and The Weather Channel's Stephanie Abrams. Photo: Mireya Acierto, Allen Clark, Noam Galai (modified by author)

When creating this list of hottest weather channel female anchors, we used a combination of factors like popularity, beauty recognition, and data from ranking websites like Ranker. The list is subjective and in no particular order, given that beauty is a personal perception.

Hottest weather channel female anchors

The USA's hottest female weather channel anchors are talented individuals who have amazed the public with their brains and beauty. They have played a considerable role in advancing the media industry with their flawless fashion sense and their experience in meteorology. Here are the top 25 hottest weather channel female anchors in the USA in 2024.

Julie Durda

Meteorologist Julie Durdaat at the WPLG Local 10 studios. Photo: @juliedurdawplg on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Julie Durda

Julie Durda Date of birth: 29 January 1980

29 January 1980 Place of birth: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Network: WPLG Local 10

Local 10's Julie Durda is among the famous female weather forecasters. She began her broadcasting career as a traffic, feature and weather reporter in 2003 for KXTV. She also worked for KPHO as a weather and traffic anchor.

Kristen Cornett

Full name: Kristen Cornett

Kristen Cornett Date of birth: 5 July 1974

5 July 1974 Place of birth: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Network: KMOV

KMOV's Kristen Cornett was fascinated by severe weather at an early age. She earned her degree in GeoScience from Mississippi State University. Cornett started her career in 1996 at WCBI-TV in Columbus. The female reporter has worked for several media stations since then.

Cindy Preszler

Full name: Cindy Preszler

Cindy Preszler Born: 1960

1960 Place of birth: South Dakota

South Dakota Network: WFOR-TV

Cindy Preszler is an on-air meteorologist with CBS-owned WFOR-TV in Miami. She previously worked for WFTX-TV, KSDK, and the online platform WeatherSTL. Cindy Preszler is also a member of the American Meteorological Society.

Kelly Cass

The Weather Channel's Kelly Cass takes a selfie (L) and (R) during a broadcast. Photo: @kellycass on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Kelly Cass

Kelly Cass Date of birth: 27 November 1973

27 November 1973 Place of birth: Poughkeepsie, New York

Poughkeepsie, New York Network: The Weather Channel

Kelly Cass is an on-camera meteorologist at The Weather Channel. She first appeared on air on the network in January 2000. Kelly Cass was a weekday meteorologist at WRGB-TV before joining The Weather Channel.

Violet Scibior

NBC3's Violet Scibior, during her past broadcasts at WKTV. Photo: @MeteorologistViolet on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Violet Scibior

Violet Scibior Born: November 1997

November 1997 Place of birth: Utica, New York

Utica, New York Network: NBC3

Meteorologist Violet Scibior joined Central New York (CNY) Central's Weather Authority Team in June 2021. Her first job out of college was at WKTV in Utica, NY, where she worked as a Broadcast Meteorologist/MMJ for two years.

Dylan Dreyer

Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer attends the 2023 Broadcasting + Cable Hall Of Fame Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Full name: Dylan Marie Dreyer

Dylan Marie Dreyer Date of birth: 2 August 1981

2 August 1981 Place of birth: Manalapan Township, New Jersey

Manalapan Township, New Jersey Network: NBC News

NBC News' Dylan Dreyer is among the USA's hottest female weather channel anchors in 2024. She is a famous television broadcaster working for NBC News meteorological department and an anchor on Today's 3rd Hour.

Heather Tesch

Full name: Heather Tesch

Heather Tesch Date of birth: 2 May 1967

2 May 1967 Place of birth: Buffalo, Minnesota

Buffalo, Minnesota Network: Freelancer

Heather Tesch is one of the most recognisable faces in television weather. She spent 13 years at The Weather Channel. Heather Tesch currently freelances as an on-air meteorologist in Atlanta, Georgia.

Betty Davis

Local 10's weathercaster Betty Davis, selfie (L) and (R), reporting outdoors. Photo: @BettyDavisWPLG on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Betty Davis

Betty Davis Date of birth: 21 July 1979

21 July 1979 Place of birth: Preston, Georgia

Preston, Georgia Network: Local 10

Betty Davis is a chief meteorologist at Local 10, where she joined in the fall of 2011 from The Weather Channel. She provides weather forecasts for South Florida Monday-Friday during the 4 pm, 6 pm and 11 pm newscasts. Betty Davis has more than 20 years of experience as a meteorologist.

Molly McCollum

Meteorologist Molly McCollum during her past sessions at CBS46 studios. Photo: @wxmolly on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Molly McCollum

Molly McCollum Date of birth: 21 February 1988

21 February 1988 Place of birth: Alpharetta, Georgia

Alpharetta, Georgia Network: The Weather Channel

Molly McCollum joined The Weather Channel in 2022. She previously worked for KWCH-TV in Wichita, Kansas and KTUL-TV in Tulsa, Oklahoma. McCollum also worked for CBS46 affiliate WGCL-TV, earning an Emmy Award for her coverage of the 2018 hurricane season.

Maria Quiban

Full name: Maria Quiban

Maria Quiban Date of birth: 28 October 1970

28 October 1970 Place of birth: Cebu City, Philippines

Cebu City, Philippines Network: KTTV

Maria Quiban is a weather anchor for KTTV in Los Angeles, California. She worked for KHNL in Honolulu before moving to Los Angeles to work as the weather anchor for the Orange County News channel. KTTV employed Maria Quiban in 2000.

Evelyn Taft

Meteorologist Evelyn Taft poses at the KCAL studio's green screen. Photo: @evtaft on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Evelyn Taft

Evelyn Taft Date of birth: 24 August 1984

24 August 1984 Place of birth: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Network: CBS 2/KCAL

Evelyn Taft is a well-known meteorologist and TV personality. She works for CBS 2, previously working for KCOY and KRON 4. Evelyn is also a member of the National Weather Association (NWA). You can watch her on weekdays on the KCAL News at 8 pm and 10 pm.

Stephanie Abrams

The Weather Channel's Stephanie Abrams attends the 2013 ING NYC Marathon press conference at the New York City Media Center in New York City. Photo: D Dipasupil

Full name: Stephanie Abrams

Stephanie Abrams Date of birth: 27 October 1978

27 October 1978 Place of birth: Wellington, Florida

Wellington, Florida Network: The Weather Channel

The Weather Channel's Stephanie Abrams co-hosts AMHQ with Jen Carfagno and Jim Cantore on early weekday mornings. NBC News also employs her. She occasionally appears on NBC Nightly News, Today, and MSNBC.

Janice Villagran

Full name: Janice Villagran

Janice Villagran Date of birth: 21 May 1995

21 May 1995 Place of birth: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Network: Estrella TV

Janice Villagran is a television host and weather anchor at Estrella TV. She is also part of the entertainment show En Vivo USA. Besides her journalism career, Janice Villagran also works as a surgical technologist.

Michelle Grossman

Full name: Michelle Grossman

Michelle Grossman Born: 1976

1976 Place of birth: Doylestown, Pennsylvania

Doylestown, Pennsylvania Network: NBC10

NBC10's Michelle Grossman joined the network's EarthWatch team in 2008. She started her career in sales before pursuing her passion, which was to report on the weather.

Audrey Puente

Audrey Puente poses at the 'Casita's Fiesta 2017!' at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. Photo: Aurora Rose

Full name: Audrey Puente

Audrey Puente Date of birth: 3 March 1970

3 March 1970 Place of birth: New York

New York Network: WNYW

Audrey Puente is among the USA's top 10 hottest female weather channel anchors. She brings the weather for the weekend news at 6 and 10 pm on WNYW in New York City. Audrey Puente also fills in on Good Day New York.

Jessica Fernandez

Full name: Jessica Fernandez

Jessica Fernandez Born: 1990s

1990s Place of birth: Broward County, Florida

Broward County, Florida Network: The Weather Channel en Español

Jessica Fernandez is an on-camera meteorologist for The Weather Channel en Español. She joined the network in January 2022, previously working for Telemundo Las Vegas in Nevada and NBC KGNS 8 Gray Television in Laredo, Texas.

Sheena Parveen

NBC 7's Sheena Parveen during an interview (L) and (R) at the studio. Photo: @SheenaParveenNBC on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Sheena Parveen

Sheena Parveen Born: 1987

1987 Place of birth: Florida

Florida Network: NBC 7

NBC 7's Sheena Parveen is the weekday morning meteorologist for NBC 7 News Today and NBC 7 News Midday. In her career, she has forecasted and covered everything from hurricanes to tornadoes to blizzards.

Angela Hutti

Full name: Angela Hutti

Angela Hutti Born: 1981

1981 Place of birth: St. Louis County, Missouri

St. Louis County, Missouri Network: FOX 2

FOX 2's Angela Hutti is among America's five hottest female weather channel anchors. She began her career as a weekend meteorologist for CBS affiliate KTVA. Angela joined FOX 2 in October 2006.

Lorena Lim

Full name: Lorena Lim

Lorena Lim Born: 1980s

1980s Place of birth: Cuba

Cuba Network: The Weather Channel en Español

Lorena Lim is an on-camera meteorologist for The Weather Channel en Español. She previously worked for the Telemundo local station in Salt Lake, Utah, where she was the chief meteorologist.

Britta Merwin

Full name: Britta Merwin

Britta Merwin Date of birth: 19 February 1991

19 February 1991 Place of birth: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Network: FOX Weather

FOX Weather's Britta Merwin is among the hottest female weather channel anchors. She joined the network in 2021 as the morning co-anchor. Before joining FOX Weather, she was a meteorologist at NBC affiliate KPRC-TV in Houston.

Chita Craft

KHOU 11 Chita Craft Johnson poses during a studio session. Photo: @KHOUChitaCraft on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Chita Craft Johnson

Chita Craft Johnson Born: 1985

1985 Place of birth: Alta Loma, California

Alta Loma, California Network: KHOU 11

If you are looking for a hot weather girl from the USA, KHOU 11's Chita Johnson is a great pick. She began her career in 2007 at KRCR-TV in Redding, California. After four years, she joined KHOU 11 in July in Houston, Texas, where she has been a meteorologist since.

Jackie Guerrido

Jackie Guerrido poses at Univision's 36th Premio Lo Nuestro at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Photo: Mireya Acierto

Full name: Jackie Guerrido

Jackie Guerrido Date of birth: 24 September 1970

24 September 1970 Place of birth: San Juan, Puerto Rico

San Juan, Puerto Rico Network: Primer Impacto on Univision

Who is the hot Latina weather girl? Jackie Guerrido is among the hot Latina weather girls. The Puerto Rican weather forecaster and journalist works for Primer Impacto on Univision, an American, Spanish-language television news program. Guerrido has previously worked for WRMA (106.7) in Miami, WRTO (98.3) and WSCV in Miami.

Elita Loresca

Filipino-American newscaster Elita Loresca poses at the studio. Photo: @WXwithELITA on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Elita A. Loresca

Elita A. Loresca Date of birth: 28 June 1977

28 June 1977 Place of birth: Philippines

Philippines Network: KTRK-TV

Elita A. Loresca is a Filipino-American newscaster working at KTRK-TV in Houston, Texas. She has previously worked for KGET-TV, the NBC affiliate in Bakersfield, California, WSVN 7 in Miami, Florida, and KNBC in Los Angeles, California.

Felicia Combs

Full name: Felicia Combs

Felicia Combs Date of birth: 27 May 1989

27 May 1989 Place of birth: West Virginia, Florida, USA

West Virginia, Florida, USA Network: The Weather Channel

Felicia Combs is a professional American broadcast meteorologist and journalist working for The Weather Channel (TWC) in Atlanta, Georgia. She previously worked as a broadcast meteorologist for WFLX Fox 29 and WSVN-TV.

Jen Carfagno

The Weather Channel's Jen Carfagno selfie shots. Photo: @twcjencarfagno on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Jennifer Carfagno-McGillis

Jennifer Carfagno-McGillis Date of birth: 19 July 1976

19 July 1976 Place of birth: Collegeville, Pennsylvania, USA

Collegeville, Pennsylvania, USA Network: The Weather Channel

Jennifer Carfagno is an American television meteorologist working for The Weather Channel (TWC) in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. She co-hosts AMHQ from 9 am to 12 pm weekdays with Alex Wallace. According to LinkedIn, Jen joined TWC in September 2001.

Who is the prettiest weather girl?

Who is the hottest weather channel girl? Though subjective, FOX Weather's Britta Merwin is among the prettiest weather channel girls in the USA. She joined FOX Weather in 2021.

Who is the new girl on The Weather Channel?

According to Weather Group, the newest weather girl is Lynette Charles, who joined the network in mid-2022. Other weather anchors who joined the TWC in early 2022 include Molly McCollum, Jessica Fernandez, and Lorena Lim.

Who is the hottest Latina meteorologist?

The hottest Latina weather female anchors include Naile Lopez, Ximena Córdoba, Massiel Carrillo, Jackie Guerrido, Lauren Sanchez, and Carolina Ramirez.

Who are the five hottest weather channel female anchors?

The topic of the hottest weather channel female anchors is subjective and might differ from person to person. With that in mind, here is a list of the five hottest female weather anchors:

Chita Craft - KHOU 11

Julie Durda - Local 10

Stephanie Abrams - The Weather Channel

Lyra O'Brien - FOX Weather

Felicia Combs - The Weather Channel

Who is the female weather presenter on Al Jazeera?

Steff Gaulter is the female weather presenter on Al Jazeera. She is the head meteorologist at Al Jazeera English and has been at the network since its launch in 2006.

What are weather presenters called?

Weather presenters are also known as weather forecasters and meteorologists. They observe, study, forecast and report the weather.

Who is the female weather forecaster on BBC?

Elizabeth Rizzini is the new weather presenter for the BBC network. She was allegedly trained by Met Office and is based in London.

Above are the hottest weather channel female anchors in the USA in 2024. They comprise meteorological anchors that viewers believe are the most attractive based on their looks.

