Who are the top 25 hottest weather channel female anchors in the USA in 2024?
If you think that the prettiest women on TV exist only on modelling shows or TV and film, you are in for a pleasant surprise. TV anchors have joined the club of the most beautiful women in media. The hottest weather channel female anchors in the USA, in particular, have generated interest from the public, with fans eager to know more about them.
When creating this list of hottest weather channel female anchors, we used a combination of factors like popularity, beauty recognition, and data from ranking websites like Ranker. The list is subjective and in no particular order, given that beauty is a personal perception.
Hottest weather channel female anchors
The USA's hottest female weather channel anchors are talented individuals who have amazed the public with their brains and beauty. They have played a considerable role in advancing the media industry with their flawless fashion sense and their experience in meteorology. Here are the top 25 hottest weather channel female anchors in the USA in 2024.
Julie Durda
- Full name: Julie Durda
- Date of birth: 29 January 1980
- Place of birth: Sacramento, California
- Network: WPLG Local 10
Local 10's Julie Durda is among the famous female weather forecasters. She began her broadcasting career as a traffic, feature and weather reporter in 2003 for KXTV. She also worked for KPHO as a weather and traffic anchor.
Kristen Cornett
- Full name: Kristen Cornett
- Date of birth: 5 July 1974
- Place of birth: Lexington, Kentucky
- Network: KMOV
KMOV's Kristen Cornett was fascinated by severe weather at an early age. She earned her degree in GeoScience from Mississippi State University. Cornett started her career in 1996 at WCBI-TV in Columbus. The female reporter has worked for several media stations since then.
Cindy Preszler
- Full name: Cindy Preszler
- Born: 1960
- Place of birth: South Dakota
- Network: WFOR-TV
Cindy Preszler is an on-air meteorologist with CBS-owned WFOR-TV in Miami. She previously worked for WFTX-TV, KSDK, and the online platform WeatherSTL. Cindy Preszler is also a member of the American Meteorological Society.
Kelly Cass
- Full name: Kelly Cass
- Date of birth: 27 November 1973
- Place of birth: Poughkeepsie, New York
- Network: The Weather Channel
Kelly Cass is an on-camera meteorologist at The Weather Channel. She first appeared on air on the network in January 2000. Kelly Cass was a weekday meteorologist at WRGB-TV before joining The Weather Channel.
Violet Scibior
- Full name: Violet Scibior
- Born: November 1997
- Place of birth: Utica, New York
- Network: NBC3
Meteorologist Violet Scibior joined Central New York (CNY) Central's Weather Authority Team in June 2021. Her first job out of college was at WKTV in Utica, NY, where she worked as a Broadcast Meteorologist/MMJ for two years.
Dylan Dreyer
- Full name: Dylan Marie Dreyer
- Date of birth: 2 August 1981
- Place of birth: Manalapan Township, New Jersey
- Network: NBC News
NBC News' Dylan Dreyer is among the USA's hottest female weather channel anchors in 2024. She is a famous television broadcaster working for NBC News meteorological department and an anchor on Today's 3rd Hour.
Heather Tesch
- Full name: Heather Tesch
- Date of birth: 2 May 1967
- Place of birth: Buffalo, Minnesota
- Network: Freelancer
Heather Tesch is one of the most recognisable faces in television weather. She spent 13 years at The Weather Channel. Heather Tesch currently freelances as an on-air meteorologist in Atlanta, Georgia.
Betty Davis
- Full name: Betty Davis
- Date of birth: 21 July 1979
- Place of birth: Preston, Georgia
- Network: Local 10
Betty Davis is a chief meteorologist at Local 10, where she joined in the fall of 2011 from The Weather Channel. She provides weather forecasts for South Florida Monday-Friday during the 4 pm, 6 pm and 11 pm newscasts. Betty Davis has more than 20 years of experience as a meteorologist.
Molly McCollum
- Full name: Molly McCollum
- Date of birth: 21 February 1988
- Place of birth: Alpharetta, Georgia
- Network: The Weather Channel
Molly McCollum joined The Weather Channel in 2022. She previously worked for KWCH-TV in Wichita, Kansas and KTUL-TV in Tulsa, Oklahoma. McCollum also worked for CBS46 affiliate WGCL-TV, earning an Emmy Award for her coverage of the 2018 hurricane season.
Maria Quiban
- Full name: Maria Quiban
- Date of birth: 28 October 1970
- Place of birth: Cebu City, Philippines
- Network: KTTV
Maria Quiban is a weather anchor for KTTV in Los Angeles, California. She worked for KHNL in Honolulu before moving to Los Angeles to work as the weather anchor for the Orange County News channel. KTTV employed Maria Quiban in 2000.
Evelyn Taft
- Full name: Evelyn Taft
- Date of birth: 24 August 1984
- Place of birth: Santa Clara, California
- Network: CBS 2/KCAL
Evelyn Taft is a well-known meteorologist and TV personality. She works for CBS 2, previously working for KCOY and KRON 4. Evelyn is also a member of the National Weather Association (NWA). You can watch her on weekdays on the KCAL News at 8 pm and 10 pm.
Stephanie Abrams
- Full name: Stephanie Abrams
- Date of birth: 27 October 1978
- Place of birth: Wellington, Florida
- Network: The Weather Channel
The Weather Channel's Stephanie Abrams co-hosts AMHQ with Jen Carfagno and Jim Cantore on early weekday mornings. NBC News also employs her. She occasionally appears on NBC Nightly News, Today, and MSNBC.
Janice Villagran
- Full name: Janice Villagran
- Date of birth: 21 May 1995
- Place of birth: Guadalajara, Mexico
- Network: Estrella TV
Janice Villagran is a television host and weather anchor at Estrella TV. She is also part of the entertainment show En Vivo USA. Besides her journalism career, Janice Villagran also works as a surgical technologist.
Michelle Grossman
- Full name: Michelle Grossman
- Born: 1976
- Place of birth: Doylestown, Pennsylvania
- Network: NBC10
NBC10's Michelle Grossman joined the network's EarthWatch team in 2008. She started her career in sales before pursuing her passion, which was to report on the weather.
Audrey Puente
- Full name: Audrey Puente
- Date of birth: 3 March 1970
- Place of birth: New York
- Network: WNYW
Audrey Puente is among the USA's top 10 hottest female weather channel anchors. She brings the weather for the weekend news at 6 and 10 pm on WNYW in New York City. Audrey Puente also fills in on Good Day New York.
Jessica Fernandez
- Full name: Jessica Fernandez
- Born: 1990s
- Place of birth: Broward County, Florida
- Network: The Weather Channel en Español
Jessica Fernandez is an on-camera meteorologist for The Weather Channel en Español. She joined the network in January 2022, previously working for Telemundo Las Vegas in Nevada and NBC KGNS 8 Gray Television in Laredo, Texas.
Sheena Parveen
- Full name: Sheena Parveen
- Born: 1987
- Place of birth: Florida
- Network: NBC 7
NBC 7's Sheena Parveen is the weekday morning meteorologist for NBC 7 News Today and NBC 7 News Midday. In her career, she has forecasted and covered everything from hurricanes to tornadoes to blizzards.
Angela Hutti
- Full name: Angela Hutti
- Born: 1981
- Place of birth: St. Louis County, Missouri
- Network: FOX 2
FOX 2's Angela Hutti is among America's five hottest female weather channel anchors. She began her career as a weekend meteorologist for CBS affiliate KTVA. Angela joined FOX 2 in October 2006.
Lorena Lim
- Full name: Lorena Lim
- Born: 1980s
- Place of birth: Cuba
- Network: The Weather Channel en Español
Lorena Lim is an on-camera meteorologist for The Weather Channel en Español. She previously worked for the Telemundo local station in Salt Lake, Utah, where she was the chief meteorologist.
Britta Merwin
- Full name: Britta Merwin
- Date of birth: 19 February 1991
- Place of birth: San Antonio, Texas
- Network: FOX Weather
FOX Weather's Britta Merwin is among the hottest female weather channel anchors. She joined the network in 2021 as the morning co-anchor. Before joining FOX Weather, she was a meteorologist at NBC affiliate KPRC-TV in Houston.
Chita Craft
- Full name: Chita Craft Johnson
- Born: 1985
- Place of birth: Alta Loma, California
- Network: KHOU 11
If you are looking for a hot weather girl from the USA, KHOU 11's Chita Johnson is a great pick. She began her career in 2007 at KRCR-TV in Redding, California. After four years, she joined KHOU 11 in July in Houston, Texas, where she has been a meteorologist since.
Jackie Guerrido
- Full name: Jackie Guerrido
- Date of birth: 24 September 1970
- Place of birth: San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Network: Primer Impacto on Univision
Who is the hot Latina weather girl? Jackie Guerrido is among the hot Latina weather girls. The Puerto Rican weather forecaster and journalist works for Primer Impacto on Univision, an American, Spanish-language television news program. Guerrido has previously worked for WRMA (106.7) in Miami, WRTO (98.3) and WSCV in Miami.
Elita Loresca
- Full name: Elita A. Loresca
- Date of birth: 28 June 1977
- Place of birth: Philippines
- Network: KTRK-TV
Elita A. Loresca is a Filipino-American newscaster working at KTRK-TV in Houston, Texas. She has previously worked for KGET-TV, the NBC affiliate in Bakersfield, California, WSVN 7 in Miami, Florida, and KNBC in Los Angeles, California.
Felicia Combs
- Full name: Felicia Combs
- Date of birth: 27 May 1989
- Place of birth: West Virginia, Florida, USA
- Network: The Weather Channel
Felicia Combs is a professional American broadcast meteorologist and journalist working for The Weather Channel (TWC) in Atlanta, Georgia. She previously worked as a broadcast meteorologist for WFLX Fox 29 and WSVN-TV.
Jen Carfagno
- Full name: Jennifer Carfagno-McGillis
- Date of birth: 19 July 1976
- Place of birth: Collegeville, Pennsylvania, USA
- Network: The Weather Channel
Jennifer Carfagno is an American television meteorologist working for The Weather Channel (TWC) in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. She co-hosts AMHQ from 9 am to 12 pm weekdays with Alex Wallace. According to LinkedIn, Jen joined TWC in September 2001.
Who is the prettiest weather girl?
Who is the hottest weather channel girl? Though subjective, FOX Weather's Britta Merwin is among the prettiest weather channel girls in the USA. She joined FOX Weather in 2021.
Who is the new girl on The Weather Channel?
According to Weather Group, the newest weather girl is Lynette Charles, who joined the network in mid-2022. Other weather anchors who joined the TWC in early 2022 include Molly McCollum, Jessica Fernandez, and Lorena Lim.
Who is the hottest Latina meteorologist?
The hottest Latina weather female anchors include Naile Lopez, Ximena Córdoba, Massiel Carrillo, Jackie Guerrido, Lauren Sanchez, and Carolina Ramirez.
Who are the five hottest weather channel female anchors?
The topic of the hottest weather channel female anchors is subjective and might differ from person to person. With that in mind, here is a list of the five hottest female weather anchors:
- Chita Craft - KHOU 11
- Julie Durda - Local 10
- Stephanie Abrams - The Weather Channel
- Lyra O'Brien - FOX Weather
- Felicia Combs - The Weather Channel
Who is the female weather presenter on Al Jazeera?
Steff Gaulter is the female weather presenter on Al Jazeera. She is the head meteorologist at Al Jazeera English and has been at the network since its launch in 2006.
What are weather presenters called?
Weather presenters are also known as weather forecasters and meteorologists. They observe, study, forecast and report the weather.
Who is the female weather forecaster on BBC?
Elizabeth Rizzini is the new weather presenter for the BBC network. She was allegedly trained by Met Office and is based in London.
Above are the hottest weather channel female anchors in the USA in 2024. They comprise meteorological anchors that viewers believe are the most attractive based on their looks.
