List of the Pixar movies in order of release: How many are there currently?

The Pixar animation studio is recognised for its vast selection of stunning computer-animated films since its launch. The studio's best films combine light-hearted humour and quirky characters with important messages about relationships, love, and life, making them appealing and relatable to viewers of all ages. Check out the Pixar movies in order of release.

Disney Pixar films are recognised for pushing viewers to confront various emotions. Pixar's breakthrough began with Toy Story. However, while the Toy Story trilogy contributed to Pixar's initial popularity and expansion, it is not the only film to have a long-lasting impact on its viewers.

Pixar movies in order of release

Pixar has established itself as one of Hollywood's most prestigious animation studios. The studio's 27 films have won praise for being creatively daring and portraying stories ostensibly intended for children but with just as numerous adult fans, from superhero escapades to stories about a solitary robot on a post-apocalyptic planet. So, how do I watch Pixar in chronological order?

1. Toy Story (1995)

Toy Story is a 1995 United States computer-animated sitcom film directed by Pixar and published by Walt Disney Pictures. It was the initial episode in the Toy Story franchise and the initial motion picture by Pixar.

2. A Bug's Life (1998)

The film A Bug's Life depicts Flik, an entrepreneur, commanding an army of ants against many grasshoppers stealing their meals yearly. He also enlists the assistance of a swarm of circus bugs.

3. Toy Story 2 (1999)

Toy Story 2 sees Woody taken by a toy collector, and Buzz and his buddies embark on a rescue attempt to save Woody before he becomes a museum toy asset with his roundup Jessie, crew, Prospector, and Bullseye.

4. Monsters, Inc. (2001)

Sulley and Mike, closest friends in Monstropolis, are great scarers at Monsters, Inc. However, their lives are drastically altered when an actual human girl joins their world.

5. Finding Nemo (2003)

According to the film Finding Nemo, Marlin, a shy clownfish, seeks the assistance of a forgetful fish and begins on a trip to return his baby home when he is snatched from the Great Barrier Reef and taken to Sydney.

6. The Incredibles (2004)

The Incredibles tale is based around Bob and Helen Parr, a pair of superheroes referred to as Mr Incredible and Elastigirl, who strive to lead a quiet suburban existence with their three kids as a consequence of a government mandate that compels them to conceal their superpowers and become ordinary people.

7. Cars (2006)

It is one of the best Pixar movies. Lightning McQueen, a racing vehicle, learns a harsh lesson in life after he causes extensive property damage in Radiator Springs. His goal is to fix the damage before getting back on the road.

8. Ratatouille (2007)

According to the film, Remy, a rat, wishes to become a famous French chef. However, he is unaware that humans loathe rodents and will never eat a meal he prepared.

9. WALL-E (2008)

WALL-E features a machine cleaning a waste-filled Earth, encountering and falling in love with a different robot. They embark on an adventure that will change the course of human history.

10. Up (2009)

According to the film, Carl Fredricksen dreamed of exploring South America and seeing the fabled Paradise Falls as a child. After 64 years, he can embark on his voyage with Boy Scout Russell by elevating his house with hundreds of balloons.

11. Toy Story 3 (2010)

According to the film, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang have returned. As their proprietor Andy sets to leave for college, his devoted toys find themselves in a daycare setting where unruly tots with tiny sticky fingers do not play nicely.

12. Cars 2 (2011)

Cars 2 features Lightning McQueen and his racing squad being asked to participate in the World Grand Prix race. There, McQueen's closest companion Mater becomes entangled in international espionage, seeking out a plan directed by a mysterious genius and his criminal organisation, which endangers the lives of all contestants in the tournament.

13. Brave (2012)

This film is set in Scotland during a rough and mythological time and stars Princess Merida, an ambitious archer and the headstrong daughter of Queen Elinor. Merida makes a risky decision that causes unanticipated consequences and forces her to act quickly to correct the situation.

14. Monsters University (2013)

The film features Mike Wazowski and James P. "Sully" Sullivan as unbreakable, but this wasn't always true. These two misaligned creatures could not tolerate each other from the first time they met. This film reveals how Mike and Sully overcome their differences to become best friends.

15. Inside Out (2015)

According to the film, Riley is torn from her Midwest upbringing when her dad accepts an opportunity to work in San Francisco. Her emotions influence her fear, joy, disgust, anger, and sadness. The emotions reside in Headquarters, Riley's mental control centre, where they assist her in navigating daily life.

16. The Good Dinosaur (2015)

The film features The Good Dinosaur asking, "What if the asteroid that transformed life on Earth missed the planet and giant dinosaurs weren't made extinct?" An Apatosaurus called Arlo makes an odd human buddy in this epic trip into the universe of dinosaurs.

17. Finding Dory (2016)

Dory is a blue tang fish with large eyes suffering from forgetfulness every 10 seconds. She only remembers being removed from her parents when she was a child. Dory sets off on an epic expedition to find them with the assistance of her buddies Nemo and Marlin.

18. Cars 3 (2017)

The film features Lightning McQueen being unexpectedly driven out of the sport he adores by a new generation of lightning-fast racers. To get restored to the game, he'll need the assistance of a determined young race mechanic with her winning strategy, motivation from the legendary Fabulous Hudson Hornet, and several unexpected twists and turns.

19. Coco (2017)

Despite his family's perplexing generations-long taboo on music, Miguel aspires to be an acclaimed singer like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. Miguel, anxious to demonstrate his talent, finds himself in the beautiful and colourful Land of the Dead as a result of a bizarre series of circumstances.

20. Incredibles 2 (2018)

According to the film, the Parr household has accepted their collective destiny as superheroes, but their extraordinary heroics remain unlawful. After failing to stop the underminers, their future appears gloomy once incarcerated.

21. Toy Story 4 (2019)

Toy Story 4 features Tim Allen and Tom Hanks exploring the ongoing attractiveness of Woody and Buzz's companionship and their actual life bond that has formed since the franchise's inception.

22. Onward (2020)

In a suburban fantasy world, two adolescent elf siblings, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, embark on a quest to find if there is still some magic in the universe and spend one final day with their dad, who died while they were too young to comprehend him.

23. Soul (2020)

Soul features Joe as a middle-school band instructor whose life has gone differently than planned. His primary love is jazz, and he's very talented at it. However, when he journeys to another planet to assist someone in discovering their passion, he quickly understands what it takes to have a soul.

24. Luca (2021)

The film features a young child spending a beautiful summer at the beach on the Italian Riviera with gelato, pasta, and countless scooter rides. Luca goes on these excursions with his new closest companion. Still, the fun is jeopardised by a closely hidden secret: he is an aquatic monster from another planet just beneath the ocean's surface.

25. Turning Red (2022)

The film features Meilin, a self-assured, nerdy 13-year-old torn between being her mom's obedient daughter and dealing with the turbulence of puberty. Ming, her devoted, if rather pushy mum, is never far from her daughter, which is an uncomfortable situation for the adolescent.

26. Lightyear (2022)

Buzz Lightyear, the legendary space ranger, sets off on an interstellar journey with eager recruits Mo, Izzy, Darby, and his robot sidekick, Sox. As this motley company embarks on their most challenging journey, they are forced to function together as a team to flee the villainous Zurg and his obedient robot army, who are never far behind.

27. Elemental (2023)

The film follows an unusual duo, Ember and Wade, through a city where citizens of fire, water, land, and air coexist. The fiery young lady and the laid-back guy will learn something fundamental: how much they share.

How many movies does Pixar have?

Pixar has created 27 feature films, all published by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures label.

What is the highest-ranked Pixar movie?

WALL-E. While WALL-E is unmistakably an indictment of modern society's lethargy and wastefulness, the movie is also a love narrative between WALL-E and EVE. It is one of history's most renowned on-screen spouses, and neither can talk in complete phrases.

Are Pixar movies connected?

The Pixar universe idea asserts the presence of a "shared universe" in which each Pixar movie takes place, with shared qualities and common logic.

What are some of the best Pixar shorts?

Tin Toy, Luxo Jr., One Man Band, Partly Cloudy, La Luna, Sanjay's Super Team and Bao are some of Pixar's animated short films.

Above are the Pixar movies in order of release. Pixar has currently produced 27 feature films, all published by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures label.

