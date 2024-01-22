The perfect selection for date night might include a cosy dinner at a favourite restaurant or, for some, a movie at home. If you choose the latter, you will be glad to know that there exists a vast array of films and series to choose from. Which are the best movies to watch with your boyfriend for a date night?

A couple watches a movie alone at a theatre. Photo: pexels.com, @pavel-danilyuk (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date night is a special occasion for couples to spend quality time together. It's an opportunity to reconnect, communicate, and create lasting memories. Whether it's a romantic dinner, a movie night, or a simple walk in the park, date night is about shared experiences and the joy of each other's company.

Date night movies to watch with your boyfriend

From romantic comedies and thrilling action movies to thought-provoking documentaries, there are various movies to watch with your boyfriend. Each genre offers a unique experience and can set the mood for the evening. Here are some good movies to watch with your boyfriend during date night grouped based on IMDb ratings.

1. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Pulp Fiction (1994) is a crime film that intertwines four tales of violence and redemption in Los Angeles. The plot revolves around two hitmen, Jules Winnfield and Vincent Vega, tasked with retrieving a stolen suitcase for their boss, mob kingpin Marsellus Wallace.

2. The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord Of The Rings follows the journey of a hobbit named Frodo Baggins and his companions as they embark on a dangerous quest to destroy the One Ring. The Ring, which Frodo must destroy, holds immense power, which in the Dark Lord Sauron's hands will conquer Middle-earth.

3. Forrest Gump (1994)

The film follows several decades in the life of Forrest Gump, a slow-witted yet kindhearted Alabama man. Despite his intellectual limitations, Forrest's life has incredible experiences and achievements. He served in the Vietnam War, meeting several US presidents and influencing critical events in 20th-century America.

4. Life Is Beautiful (1997)

Life Is Beautiful tells the story of Guido Orefice, a Jewish Italian bookshop owner. He uses his imagination to shield his son from the horrors of internment in the German concentration camps.

5. Spirited Away (2001)

This film follows a young girl named Chihiro who becomes trapped in a mysterious place after her parents accidentally enter a seemingly abandoned amusement park. As Chihiro navigates this strange realm, she embarks on a journey to return to her world.

6. Whiplash (2014)

Whiplash tells the story of Andrew Neiman, a young jazz drummer who attends a prestigious music conservatory. Andrew's passion for achieving perfection spirals into obsession as his ruthless teacher pushes him to the brink of both his ability and his sanity.

7. The Prestige (2006)

This film follows two rival magicians in London who engage in a battle to create the ultimate illusion. Their rivalry becomes increasingly dangerous and destructive as they sacrifice everything to outwit each other.

8. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) introduces Indiana Jones, a globetrotting archaeologist vying with evil German forces to recover the long-lost Ark of the Covenant. This artefact is essential as the pursuers believe it can make an invincible army.

9. Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind (2004)

If you are looking for the best movies for couples, Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind (2004) is an ideal pick. The film follows Joel Barish, who is shocked to discover that his girlfriend, Clementine, has undergone a process to erase him from her memory. Heartbroken, Joel decides to experience the same procedure but realizes he has made a mistake.

10. Good Will Hunting (1997)

The film tells the story of Will Hunting, a self-taught math genius who works as a janitor at MIT. Despite his intellectual gifts, Will struggles with his past and his future until he meets a psychologist who helps him find direction in his life.

11. Up (2009)

Up follows Carl Fredricksen, a 78-year-old balloon salesman, who ties thousands of balloons to his house and flies away to the South American wilderness. However, Carl's worst nightmare comes true when he discovers a little boy named Russell is a stowaway aboard the balloon-powered house.

12. A Beautiful Mind (2001)

This film tells the story of American Nobel Prize winner John Nash. He is a mathematician whose decades of mental illness have overshadowed his innovative work on game theory. Despite his groundbreaking contributions to the field of economics, Nash's life takes a dramatic turn when he begins to struggle with paranoid schizophrenia.

13. The Truman Show (1998)

The Truman Show tells the story of Truman Burbank, unaware that his entire life is a hugely popular 24-hour-a-day TV series. Truman lives in the idyllic town of Seahaven, which, unbeknownst to him, is actually a giant TV set run by a visionary producer, director, and creator named Christof.

14. In The Mood For Love (2000)

If you are looking for good movies for couples, In The Mood For Love (2000) is an ideal choice. Set in Hong Kong in 1962, the film tells the story of Chow Mo-Wan and Su Li-Zhen, who form a strong bond after suspecting their spouses of extramarital activities.

15. Before Sunrise (1995)

If you are looking for the best movies to watch on a date, Before Sunrise is an ideal choice. The film tells the story of a young man and woman who meet on a train in Europe and spend one evening together in Vienna.

16. Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Catch Me If You Can tells the true story of Frank Abagnale Jr. Before his 19th birthday, he successfully conned millions of dollars worth of checks as a Pan Am pilot, doctor, and legal prosecutor. If you are looking for the best date night movies to watch, this film is an ideal pick.

17. Dead Poets Society (1989)

This film tells the story of an English teacher, John Keating, who inspires his students through his teaching of poetry at a prestigious New England boys' boarding school. Keating, an unconventional educator, introduces his students to the world of romantic and metaphysical poetry, encouraging them to seize the day and live life to the fullest.

18. The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride (1987) is among the best movies for couples to watch. It tells the story of a swashbuckling farmhand named Westley, who must rescue his true love, Princess Buttercup, from the odious Prince Humperdinck.

19. La La Land (2016)

La La Land is among the best romantic date night movies. The film revolves around Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a jazz musician, who fall in love while trying to reconcile their aspirations for the future.

20. Little Women (2019)

This film tells the story of the March sisters—four young women, each determined to live on her terms in nineteenth-century Massachusetts. The sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy, navigate life's trials and tribulations, from sibling rivalry and first love to loss and marriage.

The best movies to watch with your boyfriend comprise a variety of genres to suit different moods. From inspirational films to dramas, thrillers to romantic classics, the list of films to watch is extensive.

Yen.com.gh featured an informative piece about the best Mexican movies on Netflix. These movies, featuring Mexican actors in prominent roles, have grown in popularity over the last several years.

There are a plethora of Mexican films available on Netflix, ranging from children's films, comedy movies and action to adventure films. But with an extensive list to choose from, which are the best Mexican movies on Netflix?

Source: YEN.com.gh