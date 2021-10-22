Aboboyaa will cease to operate on Accra Highway

The ban on tricycles is expected to take effect from November 1, 2021

Aboboyaa's movements will be restricted to their respective assemblies and nowhere near the Accra-Tema Motorway

Accra - The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has stated that the Tricycles popularly known as aboboyaa will cease to operate on Accra Highway.

According to him, the ban on tricycles is expected to take effect from November 1, 2021.

The minister said the major place of concern for the exercise is the Tema Motorway.

He explained that the action to rid tricycle operators from the Highways forms part of the ‘Let’s make Accra work Agenda.’

The minister further stated that the Aboboyaa's movements will be restricted to their respective assemblies and nowhere near the Accra-Tema Motorway.

“So, effective November 1, tricycles cannot and will not be allowed to ride on the motorway... they will be restricted to their respective assemblies rather than on the principal streets...,” he said.

He noted that a one-week grace period would be given after the creation of public awareness by the assemblies.

He also stated that the ban is to ensure the compliance and enforcement of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180).

The bye-law, according to the Regional Minister will ensure road regulations for motorbike riders are enforced and address the issue of abandoned vehicles on the streets.

