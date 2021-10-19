Akufo-Addo has been accused of not doing anything good since he won power

According to a representation of chiefs in the Effutuakwa Traditional area, they are yet to see fruits from the many policies Akufo-Addo promised

They have appealed to Akufo-Addo to at least construct a 50kilometre stretch of tarred roads for them

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been accused of not doing anything good in some particular parts of the Central Region since he won power.

The Acting President of Effutuakwa Traditional Area, Nana Afran Siah, says Chiefs in the Area have been complaining of the seeming neglect in their traditional area.

According to Nana Siah, though the President has initiated some projects, the people of Effutuakwa are yet to see fruits from those policies.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressing a gathering Photo credit: Nana Akufo- Addo

Source: UGC

He added that he has never seen good roads in Assin Central since he was born and wanted the roads fixed.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The Chief hinted that all their roads are bad especially their town roads, and appealed to the President to help construct their deplorable roads for them.

“... we have never seen an asphalt road in this Municipality...we the chiefs of Effutuakwa are begging you to give us at least 50kilometres of tarred roads,” they said.

Akufo-Addo was met with this complaint during his official visit to the Central region.

In response to the Chief’s request, Akufo Addo promised to ensure that all their needs are fulfilled.

He also promised to improve the Assin Fosu Immigration Training Centre in the Municipality as well as it getting its share of the One District One Ware House initiative.

Ghanaians are suffering under Akufo-Addo

Meanwhile, in an earlier report filed by YEN.com.gh, former President Mahama said people are really suffering in the country as a result of the difficult times under the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to Mahama, the prices of food and other important commodities keep shooting up on a daily basis. He added that the cost of fuel at the pumps keeps going up thus, affecting the price of goods on the market.

“Fuel costs are rising, every day the pump prices go up,” he said.

Mahama said this year, many unions were unhappy when an insignificant 4% increment was given to them while Article 71 officeholders were given bigger increments.

Source: Yen