Details of Muntala Mohammed, a protester who was killed by the military during a demonstration by the youth in Ejura Sekedumase have emerged

Mohammed was shot and killed while demonstrating to demand justice for the slain social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka

He was shot in the back through to the chest and died after arriving at the Ejura Hospital

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Details of a protester, Muntala Mohammed, who was shot and killed by the Ghana military during a demonstration by a section of the youth in Ejura Sekyedumase have emerged, reports myjoyonline.com.

Muntala Mohammed, aged 26, died after he was shot in the back through to the chest.

According to the report, he arrived at the Ejura Hospital with a severe chest injury and internal bleeding.

Photos, age, and other details of one of the young men shot dead by soldiers in Ejura protest drops. Image: crabbimedia

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Despite being resuscitated and transfused (with blood), Mohammed still passed away 10 minutes after arriving in the hospital.

Muntala Mohammed was among two people who died from gunshots during the military attack on unarmed civilians.

See the photo below:

Photo of Muntala Mohammed. Image: myjoyonline.com

Source: UGC

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Sadia Abubakar, the sister of Abdul Nasir Yussif, has demanded justice following the death of her brother who was shot and killed during a protest by the youth in Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti Region.

Abdul Nasir Yussif, aged 25, and Muntala Mohammed, 26, died from gunshots following a military attack on the protesting youth demanding justice for the murdered social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, the deceased's sister, she demanded justice for her brother, saying he was innocent.

Background

The killing of Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka erupted uneasy calm in Ejura Sekyedumase as the youth in the community demanded justice following his murder.

The demonstrating youth stormed the police station in the community to inquire about the extent of investigations regarding the murder of Ibrahim Mohammed.

Although the police had told them two persons had been arrested in connection with the crime, the agitated protesters were not pleased.

The youth, therefore, hit the streets to continue their demonstration until they were met by armed military and police personnel.

In a video posted online, four soldiers can be seen moving towards the protesters with a police water cannon.

Initially, the military personnel shot into the sky. But at some point, when the protesters charged, the military personnel started shooting into the crowd.

Abdul Nasir Yussif and Muntala Mohammed were hit and the crowd scattered, with some of the protesters running to seek shelter in nearby houses.

The pair died from gunshots after they were rushed to the Ejura Hospital. Both bodies have been buried at the Mempeasem cemetery in Ejura.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen Newspaper