The minister for communications and digitalisation said anyone who can transfer over GH¢100 through mobile money is not poor.

Ursula Owusu Ekuful said that person must definitely pay tax

Her comments come after Ofori-Atta announced the introduction of a 1.7% e-levy

The minister for communications and digitalisation, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, has stated that any Ghanaian who can transfer over GH¢100 through mobile money is not poor.

According to her, if you can send more than GH¢100 then you definitely must be taxed.

Her comments come after the minister of finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced the introduction of a 1.7% phone transactions levy payable by mobile money users per transaction above GH¢100.

Minister for communications and digitalisation, Ursula Owusu Ekuful Photo credit: Ursula Owusu Ekuful

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview on GHOne TV on Thursday, November 18, 2021, the communications minister explained why it's time to tax Ghanaians.

She stated that any person sending money that is above GH¢100 to another cannot be considered to be poor because that amount is big enough, therefore, that person must be taxed.

"The state is saying that if you are sending up to a GH¢100 a day, cumulatively you can send up to GH¢3000 a month, that is all going to be tax-free. Now if you have more than a GH¢100 to send a day, then you're not poor. So if you really are poor and you are in a position to send a GH¢100 a day, then we need to re-classify our definition of who the really the beneficiaries of these are," she said

Source: Yen