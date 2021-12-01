The Asantehene has shared has registered his displeasure about the recent power outages in the Ashanti region

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said the intermittent power outages has destroyed his electrical appliance

He, however, wants the situation to be fixed with immediate effect

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has shared his bitter sentiments about the recent power outages at the Manhyia palace and its environs.

According to Otumfuo, the intermittent power outages have destroyed his electrical appliances.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Asantehene made his plight known to the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, during a courtesy call on him.

A collage of Otumfour and President Akufo-Addo. Photo credit: @adomonline.com @nakufoaddo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“I have been experiencing power outages recently. The light goes off and comes back without caution. All my appliances have been damaged because of the outages," he said.

According to the Asantehene, he sent messengers to the energy minister to enquire about what the problem was and he promised to ensure that the challenges are fixed.

OpokuPrempeh in his response attributed the recent outages in the region to a fallen telecom mast that destroyed two towers belonging to the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) earlier in November.

He, however, assured residents that he was working to permanently resolve the problem.

“We are working assiduously on the GRIDCo lines that have fallen. We cannot lie to you, we are asking you to support us with your prayer and love, I have nowhere to go, I won’t sit idle for power in Kumasi to be toyed with. We have just encountered difficulty, but soon, it will all be resolved.”

The Asantehene also appealed to the Minister of Energy to expedite action on relocating the Ameri Power Plant to Kumasi.

Source: Yen