The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced that over communities will experience power outages

The company apologised for the disruption in a statement but did not outline a timeline for restoring power

The company attributed the outages to a shortfall in power supply by the Ghana Grid Company Limited

The Electricity Company of Ghana outlined over 20 areas in the Greater Accra Region set to be affected by power cuts.

The affected areas were disclosed in a statement and included Kwabenya, Pokuase and Ayi Mensah.

In the statements, the company attributed the outages to a shortfall in power supply by the Ghana Grid Company Limited to the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point and the Smelter 2 Bulk Supply Point.

Ghanaians have been faced with erratic power supply over the past year, which has intensified in recent months.

Despite the power cuts, the Electricity Company of Ghana has said there is no need for a load-shedding timetable.

The Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, controversially dismissed calls for a load-shedding timetable.

Prempeh assured that there were plans to fix the recent power supply challenges.

He also maintained that the power situation is now better than it was under the John Mahama administration over a decade ago.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has directed the Electricity Company of Ghana to provide a load management timetable.

In a statement, PURC asked ECG to provide the commission with a detailed load management timetable by April 2, 2024

