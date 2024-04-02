Anas Aremeyaw Anas has denied extorting disgraced former President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi

Kwesi Nyantakyi has alleged that he paid $100,000 to Anas Aremeyaw Anas to kill 'Number 12' documentary

He said the investigative journalist had demanded $150,000 from him through his lawyers

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has denied extorting disgraced former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Anas has said he never demanded $150,000 to kill the story that exposed corruption on the part of Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi reiterated these claims on Onua TV, saying at a the time, he could only afford to pay Anas a purported $100,000.

But in a statement, Tiger Eye P.I., Anas’ organization, dismissed the claim, questioning how an investigation said to be aired by the BBC could be halted by the alleged bribe.

It also described Nynatakyi of as being naïve on the matter.

“Tiger Eye underscores its robust internal mechanisms in place, making it difficult for any individual to alter or suppress an investigation,” it added.

It also pointed out thatNyantakyi, by his admission, was a confessed bribe-giver, and a bribe-taker for attempting to bribe his way out of a thorough investigation into his conduct.

“Per his confessed bribery attempt, Mr Nyantakyi has proven that the life-ban from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level for conflict of interest and bribery offences provided for by FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE) was justified,” it added.

The former GFA boss claimed that a lawyer representing Anas, Kwame Gyan, acted as an intermediary.

But Tiger Eye P.I. said the only lawyers authorised to represent it were with CromwellGray LLP in Cantonments, Accra.

The release of the investigative film in June 2018 led to the resignation of Kwesi Nyantakyi from his role as President of the Ghana Football Association and other roles at CAF and FIFA, as well as his subsequent 15-year ban from FIFA.

Nyantakyi speaks of his ordeal after Anas' defamation set back

About a year ago, Kwesi Nyantakyi celebrated a ruling by a high court judge on Anas Aremeyaw Anas' defamation case against Kennedy Agyapong.

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, he said that the ruling vindicates his position that Anas is up to no good and was only in the business of destroying people's reputations for personal gain.

Kwesi Nyantakyi alleged after the ruling that Anas once tried to use a lecturer to extort money from him.

Anas explains where money for bribes in corruption exposés comes from

YEN.com.gh reported that Anas shed some light on how his corruption investigations are conducted.

At a Disruptionlab Network event in Germany, he explained where he gets money for bribes to capture corrupt persons.

The investigative journalists noted that these monies are sometimes lost after the investigations.

