Zoomlion's e-payment platforms set to be a game-changer in the trash collection sector

The waste management service is set to support the nation with its 1 Million Bins Initiative to inspire proper waste management lifestyles

They have already started handing out the bins to Ghanaians

Zoomlion, Ghana’s total waste management company has unveiled three digital platforms in the form of a USSD code *857# available on all mobile networks.

The Zoomlion App and a revamped project website OneMillionBinProject.Com where customers can request for a free bin and thereafter access, monitor and seamlessly pay for their trash collection services anywhere anytime.

The 1 Million Bins Initiative is a social intervention project by Zoomlion to help improve the lives of Ghanaians by correcting poor sanitation practices and developing a solid, seamless and efficient waste collection service delivery in Ghana.

Photo of waste collection. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Making the announcement, Florence Larbi, Jospong Environment and Sanitation Group COO said: “Our mission with the 1 Million Bins Initiative is to provide proper storage and collection of solid waste at household level so we can improve the solid waste management situation. Feedback so far indicates most people are delighted and are now practicing proper waste management lifestyles”.

On his part, Mr. Samuel Ofori-Gyampoh, Jospong ICT Group COO said that Zoomlion’s new cash-free waste service delivery that is powered by Nerasol is the first step in an impactful journey to move the Waste Management Sector from cash to electronic payments and bring convenience to the doorsteps of Ghanaians.

Starting today, any Ghanaian can digitally request for a bin in the 1Million Bins Initiative and conveniently pay for your trash collection service from the comfort of your home”, by simply dialling *857# on any network, downloading the Zoomlion App on Google Play store and Apple Store or visiting OneMillionBinProject.Com.

Within 48 hours of requesting to get a free bin, Zoomlion personnel will contact you to deliver it. Zoomlion is optimistic that the 1 Million Bins initiative will go a long way to significantly address the nagging issue of inadequate appropriate waste-bins for the storage of domestic solid waste.

