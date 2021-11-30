@Safara___, a young lady on Twitter works as a military lady but also has the looks of a stunning cover girl

She recently shared pictures showing how she looked during a normal day at work and one at home

The photos caused a great stir as they showed different adorable shades of Safara's elegance

S A F A R A, a beautiful military woman known by the Twitter handle, @Safara___, is making waves on social media after sharing some show-stopping photos of herself.

In one of the pictures, the lady was seen fully adorned in her military attire looking professional but stunning.

However, in the second picture that showed how she looked in her casual wear, the military lady appeared as though she was a top-class model fit for the cover page of a beauty magazine.

Female soldier who is going viral over beautiful pictures Photo credit: @Safara

Source: Twitter

How social media users are commenting

The post gathered massive reactions out of which YEN.com.gh gathered some of the most captivating ones.

@AnitaPiusWrites mentioned:

@edwardlthomas6 indicated:

@Je_Suis_Kevyn stated:

