Akufo-Addo has expressed worry over Ghana being added to the list of countries banned from international travels

He said there is a possibility that that could happen to us

Akufo-Addo however stated that the government will do all it can

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed worry over Ghana being added to the list of countries being banned from international travels following the detection of the Omicron variant in the country.

According to Akufo-Addo, there is a possibility that Ghana could be included as has happened to several African countries including Nigeria and South Africa.

Speaking at a press conference at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, said the ban is not done on a fair basis, Citinewsroom reports.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Photo credit: Nana Akufo-Addo

Source: UGC

The president however stated that the government will ensure that all and sundry are protected against the disease at all times.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“.. I share the fear that we may also be blacklisted even though it has not been done on any basis because if it was done on a fair basis, South Africa itself would not be the object of the ban,” he siad.

34 cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant detected in Ghana

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that 34 cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected from returning travelers at the Kotoka International Airport.

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research said it announced the detection of 34 cases from some 120 samples of returning travelers to the country.

In a report filed by Graphic.com.gh per a Tweet from Noguchi, they were detected from samples collected between November 21-25.

Ghana records first 2 cases of Omicron COVID-19

Prior to that, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) had confirmed the first two cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The GHS says it detected the new variant of the COVID-19 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday, November 21, 2021, on a Nigerian traveler.

It however said the variant has not yet been discovered within the community.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye made this known during a presentation at the launch of Ghana’s Covid-19 vaccination month. It has assured Ghanaians that all protocols have been intensified at the airport to ensure that there will be no community spread.

Source: Yen.com.gh