The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed that two cases of the Omnicron variant of the coronavirus.

The GHS says it detected the new variant of the COVID-19 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

A report filed by Citinewsroom indicates that it was discovered on Sunday, November 21, 2021, on a Nigerian traveler.

It however said the variant has not yet been discovered within the community.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye made this known during a presentation at the launch of Ghana’s Covid-19 vaccination month.

It has assured Ghanaians that all protocols have been intensified at the airport to ensure that there will be no community spread.

“The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 disease has been found at the Kotoka International Airport. The good thing is that in the community test done so far, we have not seen any Omicron within the community of Ghana, but the danger is that if someone has the Omicron, and it is incubating, it will not be found at the airport.”

