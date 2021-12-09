'Angry' woman who slapped husband on live show kneels to beg him; video drops

A Ghanaian woman vented her spleen by slapping her husband during a live radio interview has apologized

The woman was seen kneeling in front of he husband and asked for forgiveness over her actions

The bizarre incident occurred on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, with other guests present in the studio

A Ghanaian woman who expressed anger by slapping her husband in front of a shocked presenter during a live radio interview has finally apologised to him.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the woman who had obviously regretted her action tried her best to remedy the situation.

It appears after consultation with some elders, she got remorseful and decided to do the needful by asking for forgiveness.

She was seen looking remorseful as she went on her knees to ask her husband to forgive her for her haughty action.

The lady's husband was seen in the video seated in a chair while his wife was holding one of their children.

She then proceeded to go on her knees in front of her husband in the presence of many and asked him to forgive her.

The husband who felt insulted, looked away as his wife went on her knees to ask to be forgiven for slapping him.

Despite going on her knees to apologise, the man refused to budge and it forced his wife to hold his chin to turn his head toward her.

The people who were around were heard asking the man to reply his wife's plea to be forgiven.

