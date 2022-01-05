Prophet Nigel Gaisie has opened up about a video of him in bed with a pretty lady

According to the man of God, the lady who was seen in the video with him was a relative

A video went viral some hours ago showing the man of God shirtless with the lady dancing close to him

General Overseer of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has angrily reacted to a trending video of him in bed with a pretty lady who was dancing.

Taking to his official Facebook page, the man of God indicated that the video was put out by wicked people who just wanted to tarnish his image.

The preacher went on to add that the lady in the video was not a stranger but rather his niece who had come to visit him.

He went on to mention the lady's name and said he was the daughter of his blood sister and added that it made them relatives by extension and not lovers.

"This was just brought to my attention. This is my blood sister's daughter Her name is Sandra Mantey. They have nothing about me so this what they will do!!! FUNNY PEOPLE. IGNORE THEM** This girl is my blood sister's daughter *WICKED PEOPLE*

The post made by the man of God on Facebook has since been deleted for reasons yet to be known but many blogs have a screenshot of it in their possession.

Video goes viral

A video showing the revered man of God laying in bed with a young lady who was playing a song from her phone and singing along went viral.

Excerpts of the video showed the lady dancing in her room while holding bottles of champagne in both hands.

