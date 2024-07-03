The Electoral Commission of Ghana has set up voter registration centres in university campuses across the country

The National Union of Ghanaian Students (NUGS) has expressed gratitude to the Electoral Commission (EC) for accepting its request for voter transfer centres to be set up on university campuses.

This follows the Electoral Commission’s announcement of the initiative to allow students seeking to transfer their votes from their various registration centres to their campus to do so.

The voter transfer centres will be set up from Wednesday, July 3 to Friday, July 5, 2024 on campuses nationwide.

This means such students would be allowed to vote on campus on December 7, 2024.

The NUGS President, Daniel Oppong Kyeremeh, in a press statement, also advised students seeking to transfer their votes to present their student ID cards as proof of their enrollment.

He said students who partake in the voter transfer exercise will not be able to transfer their votes from the campus to other constituencies ahead of the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, party officials are expected to be on the various campuses to monitor the voter transfer exercise.

Kyeremeh urged students to act decorously during the voter transfer exercise and strictly adhere to the EC’s protocols.

Source: YEN.com.gh