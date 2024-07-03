The National Democratic Congress has reinstated the party's Assin Central parliamentary candidate, Nurein Shaibu Mygyimah

The NDC has meanwhile suspended the Assin Central general secretary and the Central Regional chairman for not following due process

Mygyimah was suspended by the party's Central Regional Executive Committee for allegedly impregnating the wife of the Assin Central general secretary

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended its Central Regional chairman, Professor Richard Asiedu, and Assin Central Constituency secretary, Sadique Broni Yeboah, for one month, citing anti-party conduct as the reason.

The suspension follows a meeting with the party’s national executives, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC), and the Assin Central executives.

Nurein Shaibu has been reinstated as the party's Assin Central parliamentary candidate.

The meeting was to investigate the suspension of the Assin Central NDC parliamentary candidate, Nurein Shaibu Mygyimah, by the Central Regional Functional Executive Committees

The parliamentary candidate had been accused of engaging in immoral behaviour and anti-party activities.

It was alleged he had impregnated the wife of the party’s Assin Central general secretary.

Following an investigation into the allegations by the NDC’s Central Regional Functional Executive Committee, Mygyimah was found guilty and suspended for six months.

However, following the meeting with the party’s national executives at the party headquarters in Accra, the NDC general secretary, Fifi Kwetey, has declared Mygyimah’s suspension null and void.

He said Mygyimah remains the NDC’s Assin Central parliamentary candidate in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The NDC Central Regional chairman and Assin Central general secretary, on the other hand, were suspended for violating due process in the Mygyimah case.

Mygyimah says he has not received a suspension letter

Earlier, Nurein Shaibu Mygyimah, the suspended Assin Central parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress, said he had correspondence about his suspension.

He said he heard about his supposed suspension via social media, just like everyone else, and was still waiting for the party office to send him an official letter notifying him of his suspension.

He, however, admitted that his party regional secretary had sent him a letter on WhatsApp.

In an interview on Asempa FM on Friday, June 28, 2024, the parliamentary candidate said he was unaware of his offence.

He said he was not allowed to respond to any accusations that may have led to his supposed suspension and is convinced that if he was given the chance, he would be vindicated.

Mygyimah urged the party to revoke their suspension within three days so that he could continue his campaign to win the Assin Central seat for the NDC.

Assin Central NDC executives fined

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress executives in Assin Central were fined for cursing the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate.

The NDC had accused the NPP of allegedly transporting people from Kasoa to transfer their votes.

The traditional authorities in Assin Fosu invited the NDC and gave them a fine of GH¢10,000, 10 sheep, and six boxes of schnapps.

