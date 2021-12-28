The Ghana Police Service has warned against doom prophecies ahead of December 31st night services

The Service drew the attention of prophets and preachers against declarations that could cause fear and alarm to the public

Perpetrators could be liable to a term of imprisonment of up to five years

The Ghana Police Service has cautioned against doom prophecies on December 31st night services that could cause fear and panic in the country as the turbulent year ends.

On December 31st night services, preachers who regard themselves as being in contact with a divine being or claim to hear from God predict events, deaths, and disasters likely to happen in the New Year.

In a statement issued on Monday, December 27, 2021, the Service warned against doom declarations that could erupt tensions, cause fear and alarm to the public or disturb public peace.

Perpetrators with no evidence to prove that their statement is true could be liable to a term of imprisonment of up to five years.

Read the full statement below;

